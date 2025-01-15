The Unusual But Charming Year-Round North Carolina Golf Course Where A Llama Can Be Your Caddy

Golf can be a cruel and humbling game, which is why caddies are important lifelines for golfers of all skill levels that need a little assistance getting around the course. Having a caddy by your side for a round of golf gives you a friend, partner, and confidant that helps guide you through your day and make the best decisions to keep your golf ball safe (hopefully). They also help take a load of your back by carrying your set of sticks through some treacherous terrain at times.

In the always alluring mountains of North Carolina, there's a special Par 3 golf course that has brought an entirely new thought to caddies for golfers. The caddies at Sherwood Forest Golf Club in Brevard, North Carolina, can provide all of the hospitality and companionship of a caddie without asking for any cash tip or even saying a word. How? At this golf course, your caddy can be a llama.