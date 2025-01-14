Nestled Between Majestic Peaks In New York's Adirondacks Is A Quaint Village With Stunning Waterways

Secluded in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains is a lesser-known gem waiting to be explored. Keeseville is an enchanting destination in northeastern New York. It's surrounded by some of the best scenery in the state, with the Ausable River running right through its center, the mountains as its backdrop, and the legendary Lake Champlain just steps away. It serves as a gateway to the Ausable Chasm, an outdoor adventure seeker's playground known as the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks. Of the many overlooked small towns, like Cold Spring, that are the most beautiful in New York, Keeseville is easily a top contender. The streets are lined with carefully preserved heritage buildings and tributes to its past as a thriving industrial hub and Underground Railroad passageway.

Keeseville is a beautiful getaway destination in its own right, but it is also a great place to stop on a road trip through upstate New York and nearby Vermont. Just 35 miles outside of Keeseville is Lake Placid, an enchanting lakeside city named one of the "most Christmassy" in America. It's also 14 miles south of Plattsburgh, a scenic town along Lake Champlain with all kinds of attractions and activities. Let's uncover this hidden gem and map out the perfect itinerary for your visit.