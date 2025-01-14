Nestled Between Majestic Peaks In New York's Adirondacks Is A Quaint Village With Stunning Waterways
Secluded in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains is a lesser-known gem waiting to be explored. Keeseville is an enchanting destination in northeastern New York. It's surrounded by some of the best scenery in the state, with the Ausable River running right through its center, the mountains as its backdrop, and the legendary Lake Champlain just steps away. It serves as a gateway to the Ausable Chasm, an outdoor adventure seeker's playground known as the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks. Of the many overlooked small towns, like Cold Spring, that are the most beautiful in New York, Keeseville is easily a top contender. The streets are lined with carefully preserved heritage buildings and tributes to its past as a thriving industrial hub and Underground Railroad passageway.
Keeseville is a beautiful getaway destination in its own right, but it is also a great place to stop on a road trip through upstate New York and nearby Vermont. Just 35 miles outside of Keeseville is Lake Placid, an enchanting lakeside city named one of the "most Christmassy" in America. It's also 14 miles south of Plattsburgh, a scenic town along Lake Champlain with all kinds of attractions and activities. Let's uncover this hidden gem and map out the perfect itinerary for your visit.
About the charming town of Keeseville
Keeseville is as rich in history as natural beauty. The town is technically a hamlet and dates back to the early 1800s, when it was established as an industrial community thanks to the hydro-mechanical power supply from the Ausable River that runs directly through the center. It was a hub of industry, as well as tourism, attracting visitors from all over for its close proximity to the Adirondack Mountains, Lake Champlain, and the Ausable Chasm. Keeseville's early architecture has been preserved over the years and many of its original structures still stand today, giving the hamlet a charming postcard-like atmosphere.
Keeseville is the birthplace of famous painter and photographer William Henry Jackson, and there's a good chance you will see his work on display. Keeseville was also part of the Underground Railroad route, and visitors can explore the North Star Underground Railroad Museum to delve deeper into its history. Keeseville's fascinating past, combined with its surrounding natural wonders, allows for endless activities and exciting things to do.
The best things to do in and around Keeseville
While summer is undoubtedly the best time of year to visit Keeseville, each season promises a unique adventure. In the warmer months, a trip to Ausable Chasm is a must. Known as one of the oldest natural attractions in the country, the extraordinary canyon offers an abundance of activities, including raft and tubing float tours down the natural lazy river, rock climbing and hiking, and traversing sky-high suspension bridges. Though tubing is not possible in winter, the trails along the gorge are open year-round for hiking, cross country skiing and snow shoeing. For downhill thrills, Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort is just 30 miles away and boasts the steepest vertical drop on the East Coast.
Keeseville also borders Lake Champlain, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the country with a reputation for its world-class fishing and boating opportunities. The vast lake overlooks towering cliffs and Vermont's rolling Green Mountains, creating the perfect backdrop for iconic sunsets. Lake Champlain served as an essential landmark during America's early days, particularly during wartimes. Several forts and historic sites remain along the riverbank today.
The hamlet of Keeseville may be small, but its charming streets are brimming with boutiques, restaurants, cafes, and independent shops of all kinds. The area is also home to fantastic breweries, distilleries, and wineries. Ausable Brewing Company is a renowned spot in the Champlain Valley that is open to visitors during the summer months. Highlands Vineyard offers views of the Vermont mountains and Lake Champlain, an idyllic spot to unwind on a sunny day.