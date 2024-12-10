Skip The Big Apple For An Enchanting Lakeside City Called One Of America's 'Most Christmassy'
New York City is undoubtedly a major Christmastime destination for many people. Some have had visits to Rockefeller Center and cozy limo rides with a cheese pizza all to themselves on their holiday bucket list ever since seeing "Home Alone 2." But it turns out there is a New York town worth skipping the crowds of the Big Apple for, especially as it is often called one of the most "Christmassy" places in the United States. When it comes to Christmas charm, few places beat New York's Lake Placid.
Lake Placid, one of the best places to see fall foliage, offers endless activities during the autumn season. But with shimmering lights all along its main street, a postcard-worthy backdrop of snow-covered mountain caps, and cozy shops offering unique gifts, it becomes a winter wonderland around the holidays. During the annual Holiday Village Stroll in December, visitors can enjoy carolers, festive events, and visits from Santa Claus while marveling at the town's Christmas tree and Adirondack village vibes. Classic, Hallmark-esque holiday activities like ice skating on the historic Olympic Oval or horse-drawn sleigh rides make this town a must-visit for the winter holiday-obsessed.
In addition to the many holiday attractions in Lake Placid, families will love a visit to Santa's Workshop in nearby North Pole, New York, where kids can meet Santa and explore the whimsical winter village. So, if you're looking to escape the fast pace and bustle of New York City during the holidays, Lake Placid offers snowy serenity and Christmas magic that feels like something straight out of a holiday movie.
Take in the holiday vibes at Lake Placid, New York
Lake Placid has hosted the Winter Olympics twice, in 1932 and 1980, which is why the town's Legacy Sites are a top draw for winter sports enthusiasts. The Olympic Center offers plenty of fun for those looking to hit the ice, from skating to curling to hockey. There's more fun to be had at Mt. Van Hoevenberg and Whiteface Mountain, including cross-country skiing, luge, bobsledding, snowboarding, and more.
If you're not into athletics, or you've already worn yourself out exploring the plethora of winter sports activities in Lake Placid, the holidays get nice and cozy along the village's main street. There are boutiques and shops around town where you can snag everything from hand-knit scarves to designer threads, and regional delicacies like specialty popcorn and maple syrup. Swing by the Lake Placid Christmas Company for one-of-a-kind ornaments and souvenirs to take home.
Lake Placid's dining scene is another highlight, with plenty of cozy restaurants that have stunning waterfront views. Check out The Cottage for pub-style food or the Moose Lodge Boathouse Restaurant for dining lakeside. The Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa is a quintessential spot for enjoying a drink by the fire, and its on-site restaurant, The View, offers fine dining and an exceptional wine list. Craft beer lovers will be excited to find that Lake Placid is also home to a handful of great breweries where you can try local favorites, including Lake Placid Pub and Brewery's Ubu, which was once special-ordered to the White House by former President Bill Clinton.
Plan your holiday escape to Lake Placid
Lake Placid is just about five hours north of New York City, so you can drive or catch a ride on the Adirondack Trailways bus, which offers the chance to take in some scenic views during the ride. The closest international airport is Albany International. If you happen to be coming from Boston Logan Airport, there's a non-stop flight into Adirondack Regional Airport, which is only a 20-minute drive from Lake Placid.
When choosing where to stay in Lake Placid, there are many options. There are affordable, family-friendly ski resorts and hotels around town that offer package incentives for budget-conscious travelers (or people just looking for perks). Some of the top-rated lake-adjacent resorts include Cambria Hotel, Whiteface Lodge, and Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort. Larger groups may want to explore Lake Placid's diverse vacation rentals, while a romantic getaway can be found at one of the town's many cozy cabins, cottages, and bed and breakfasts. For example, the Interlaken Inn offers spa-quality touches and a chef-driven, on-site restaurant.
Planning your visit in early to mid-December will give you the most Christmassy vibes, especially for visitors who want to experience the annual Holiday Village Stroll's themed events, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and other festive fun. Temperatures during winter in Lake Placid often get below freezing, so be sure to bring plenty of layers, and warm clothing and shoes for outdoor adventures. With its blend of holiday magic, snowy landscape, alpine ambience, and upscale shopping and dining, Lake Placid is a no-brainer destination for anyone planning a holiday trip without noisy crowds.