Skip The Big Apple For An Enchanting Lakeside City Called One Of America's 'Most Christmassy'

New York City is undoubtedly a major Christmastime destination for many people. Some have had visits to Rockefeller Center and cozy limo rides with a cheese pizza all to themselves on their holiday bucket list ever since seeing "Home Alone 2." But it turns out there is a New York town worth skipping the crowds of the Big Apple for, especially as it is often called one of the most "Christmassy" places in the United States. When it comes to Christmas charm, few places beat New York's Lake Placid.

Lake Placid, one of the best places to see fall foliage, offers endless activities during the autumn season. But with shimmering lights all along its main street, a postcard-worthy backdrop of snow-covered mountain caps, and cozy shops offering unique gifts, it becomes a winter wonderland around the holidays. During the annual Holiday Village Stroll in December, visitors can enjoy carolers, festive events, and visits from Santa Claus while marveling at the town's Christmas tree and Adirondack village vibes. Classic, Hallmark-esque holiday activities like ice skating on the historic Olympic Oval or horse-drawn sleigh rides make this town a must-visit for the winter holiday-obsessed.

In addition to the many holiday attractions in Lake Placid, families will love a visit to Santa's Workshop in nearby North Pole, New York, where kids can meet Santa and explore the whimsical winter village. So, if you're looking to escape the fast pace and bustle of New York City during the holidays, Lake Placid offers snowy serenity and Christmas magic that feels like something straight out of a holiday movie.