Rick Steves Called This Futuristic Asian City Of Extravagant Skyscrapers 'A Jetsons World'

King of travel tips Rick Steves is usually associated with Europe, the continent he has explored consistently since his first days of traveling back in the 1970s, for which he has written numerous essential travel guides. However, his sphere of knowledge isn't just reserved to one continent. On the Rick Steves website, he recalls visiting Shanghai, China's financial center, which he describes as "a Jetsons world," harkening to the 1960's space-age animated sitcom, "The Jetsons."

Steves notes that the city has undergone a formidable transformation over the years. "Shanghai has built two thousand buildings over 100 meters tall in the last decade. With the help of what they claim is 17 percent of the world's cranes, they are throwing up office space at the rate of one Columbia Tower every two or three days." That was back in April of 2003, and the experience, coupled with Steves' impressions of the country's political and social landscape, left him with mixed feelings. His website reads: "Did Rick find it an interesting place to visit? Yes. Will Rick be doing more on China? No."

Today, Shanghai truly resembles a futuristic city, with nearly 200 skyscrapers dotting its skyline. Though it has its problems like any major city — such as overcrowding, though this is reportedly improving — Shanghai offers a microcosmic impression of China's modern history and its ambitions, making it an eye-opening place to visit for any traveler, especially those who want to catch a glimpse what cities of the future might look like. (Pro tip: be sure not to visit China during the worst time of the year.)