California's Secret Village On The Coast Has An Inviting Arts Scene And Scenic Outdoors To Explore
If you're road tripping along California's legendary Highway 1, you'll come across the small community of Gualala along the rugged North Coast where the Gualala River empties into the Pacific Ocean. While it can be easy to just drive on through, you should definitely stop and take a look around this former logging town on the edge of Sonoma and Mendocino counties. It's an incredible place to escape the bustle of everyday life and enjoy a thriving arts scene and fantastic recreation.
Gualala is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from San Francisco if you stay on Highway 1; you can cut about 45 minutes from the journey if you take Highway 101. Before European contact, the Kashia Pomo people used the area, and the name Gualala comes from a Kashia Pomo word that means "where the water goes down."
When it comes to the arts, the Gualala Arts Center has been a fixture in the community since 1961. Their signature event is the Art in the Redwoods festival. Held every August, hundreds of fine artworks are featured along with food, live music, and other activities. Year round, the center holds rotating exhibits, as well as workshops for the public on a range of topics like haiku writing, basket weaving, and iPhone photography. The center also runs the Dolphin Gallery, right along Highway 1, where you can buy locally-made art and gifts. For more fine art, Studio 391 features photographs by Paul Kozal, as well as work by other artists.
Enjoy fishing, kayaking, hiking, and whale watching
At the Gualala River, you can fish (catch and release), depending on the time of year. These waters are especially known for steelhead trout. Kayaking and paddleboarding are popular as well, and there are a number of launch points along the river. You may see some of the wildlife that makes its home in and along the river, including river otters, deer, and turtles. In summer, you can take guided tours with River Bend Kayaks, including some unique moonlight tours.
If you want to explore on foot, Gualala Point Regional Park covers much of the land between the Gualala River and the ocean. It has about 3 miles of trails, and one of the park's most popular destinations is Whale Watch Point along the 3-mile Bluff Top Trail. The point got its name because it's such a good vantage point to see migrating gray whales. There's no guarantee, but bring binoculars and keep an eye on the water for the telltale spouts of passing whales. The best time to see them is from around January to May.
For another coastal hike, the Gualala Bluff Trail is just under half a mile. While it may be short, it is still beautiful. It takes you along the edge of town with stunning views of the ocean and river.
Gualala gives easy access to hikes, food, and cozy accommodation
For more hiking a bit farther afield, there's Salt Point State Park, about a 20-minute drive south of Gualala. In addition to having over 20 miles of trails, this unique space boasts cypresses and redwoods, but in a miniature form. There's not many places where you can walk along the ground as well as through the canopy of a forest.
After all your exploring, you're sure to be hungry. Trinks Cafe is a local favorite, open for breakfast and lunch and known for their scones. Gualala Seafood Shack features fresh fish tacos, and The Black Door serves authentic Mexican food. For those who like to use local ingredients to make their own meals, the Gualala Farmers Market is on Saturday mornings during summer.
For those with the gear, including sleeping bags, for a camping retreat on your Gualala getaway, Salt Point State Park has two main campgrounds. Gualala Point Regional Park also has some campsites set amidst the redwoods and bay trees a bit up river from the coast. If camping's not your thing and you want a bit more comfort for your stay in Gualala, there are a couple of good options in the heart of downtown. For the ultimate in luxury accommodations, about 15 minutes south is The Sea Ranch Lodge, renowned for its architecture and ocean views.