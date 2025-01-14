California's Secret Village On The Coast Has An Inviting Arts Scene And Scenic Outdoors To Explore

If you're road tripping along California's legendary Highway 1, you'll come across the small community of Gualala along the rugged North Coast where the Gualala River empties into the Pacific Ocean. While it can be easy to just drive on through, you should definitely stop and take a look around this former logging town on the edge of Sonoma and Mendocino counties. It's an incredible place to escape the bustle of everyday life and enjoy a thriving arts scene and fantastic recreation.

Gualala is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from San Francisco if you stay on Highway 1; you can cut about 45 minutes from the journey if you take Highway 101. Before European contact, the Kashia Pomo people used the area, and the name Gualala comes from a Kashia Pomo word that means "where the water goes down."

When it comes to the arts, the Gualala Arts Center has been a fixture in the community since 1961. Their signature event is the Art in the Redwoods festival. Held every August, hundreds of fine artworks are featured along with food, live music, and other activities. Year round, the center holds rotating exhibits, as well as workshops for the public on a range of topics like haiku writing, basket weaving, and iPhone photography. The center also runs the Dolphin Gallery, right along Highway 1, where you can buy locally-made art and gifts. For more fine art, Studio 391 features photographs by Paul Kozal, as well as work by other artists.