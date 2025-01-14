The 'Amalfi Coast's Most Dazzling Gem' Is A Breathtaking High-End Cliffside Hotel With Seaside Charm

In the Campania region of southern Italy sit 34 miles of coastal beauty by the Tyrrhenian Sea. The world-famous Amalfi Coast, known for its celebrity vacationers and extensive beaches like the dreamy paradise of Spiaggia Grande, will be familiar even to those who have never touched down on Italian soil. Views of the glistening turquoise sea, lush Mediterranean foliage, and pastel houses perched precariously on the sides of towering dolomite limestone cliffs are pictured in a plethora of films like "Cleopatra" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley."

Positano is one of the 13 seaside towns nestled on this coast, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997. It is one of the more popular home bases for exploring the area due to its iconic pebble beaches, beautiful hiking trails, stylish boutiques, and eclectic nightlife. And if you're looking for a hotel that combines high-end luxury with traditional Italian charm, look no further than Villa Treville, the breathtaking Positano spot that many previous guests and travel platforms refer to as the "Amalfi Coast's most dazzling gem."

Villa Treville was the former home of Franco Zeffirelli, the Italian opera and film director known simply as "Maestro." The villa is legendary for its famous visitors who summered with Zeffirelli. Long a favorite haunt of the who's-who of fashion and entertainment, the residence attracted household names like Coco Chanel, Elizabeth Taylor, and Richard Burton. To this day, its seaside suites continue to appeal to the glitterati, including Hollywood A-listers Madonna and Jennifer Lopez. But you don't need to be a world-renowned designer or movie star to book a stay — celebrities and civilians alike are welcome to explore the gardens and pools frequented by creative legends, enjoy exquisite Mediterranean cuisine on the cliffs, and bask in the sun on light-filled terraces.