The 'Amalfi Coast's Most Dazzling Gem' Is A Breathtaking High-End Cliffside Hotel With Seaside Charm
In the Campania region of southern Italy sit 34 miles of coastal beauty by the Tyrrhenian Sea. The world-famous Amalfi Coast, known for its celebrity vacationers and extensive beaches like the dreamy paradise of Spiaggia Grande, will be familiar even to those who have never touched down on Italian soil. Views of the glistening turquoise sea, lush Mediterranean foliage, and pastel houses perched precariously on the sides of towering dolomite limestone cliffs are pictured in a plethora of films like "Cleopatra" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley."
Positano is one of the 13 seaside towns nestled on this coast, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997. It is one of the more popular home bases for exploring the area due to its iconic pebble beaches, beautiful hiking trails, stylish boutiques, and eclectic nightlife. And if you're looking for a hotel that combines high-end luxury with traditional Italian charm, look no further than Villa Treville, the breathtaking Positano spot that many previous guests and travel platforms refer to as the "Amalfi Coast's most dazzling gem."
Villa Treville was the former home of Franco Zeffirelli, the Italian opera and film director known simply as "Maestro." The villa is legendary for its famous visitors who summered with Zeffirelli. Long a favorite haunt of the who's-who of fashion and entertainment, the residence attracted household names like Coco Chanel, Elizabeth Taylor, and Richard Burton. To this day, its seaside suites continue to appeal to the glitterati, including Hollywood A-listers Madonna and Jennifer Lopez. But you don't need to be a world-renowned designer or movie star to book a stay — celebrities and civilians alike are welcome to explore the gardens and pools frequented by creative legends, enjoy exquisite Mediterranean cuisine on the cliffs, and bask in the sun on light-filled terraces.
Staying at Villa Treville in Positano
For ultimate privacy and exclusivity, there are only 16 suites spread across four villas. Every suite has a unique aesthetic, with the interiors decorated by the Maestro himself. Each one is specially named (and stylized accordingly) after an opera, theatrical work, or person significant to Zeffirelli. Romeo e Giulietta is the signature two-bedroom suite, named after Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers and an ode to the 1968 film adaptation that Zeffirelli directed. Inside, you'll find an open, romantic space painted in hues of deep red (the color of love and passion), adorned with elegant furnishings and artwork. Outside, there is a terrace evoking the famous balcony from which Juliet delivers her lovesick soliloquy. From here, you can enjoy gorgeous vistas of the sea, stunning Amalfi Coast beaches, and the Li Galli islets from the comfort of your sunbed. This room is ideal for a romantic escape (that isn't fated to end in tragedy).
The Callas Suite, alternatively, is glamorous and full of light, as was its namesake, Maria Callas, the influential American-Greek soprano known as "La Divina." A close friend and long-time collaborator of Zeffirelli, Callas visited the director here on many occasions before her untimely death. The large windows and the many mirrors reflecting the sun's rays bring in an abundance of natural light. The bright turquoise furnishings, stylish geometric mosaics, and modern décor are a celebration of this late prima donna and Zeffirelli's adoration of her. You can reserve your room for spring or summer — Villa Treville is unfortunately closed in the winter (from November until March). Although there are some pros to visiting the Amalfi Coast in the colder months, like November, you won't be able to stay here. At the time of writing, prices start at $770 per night.
Experiences, dining, and beyond at Villa Treville
Apart from the luxury suites that will be your haven of serenity on your Italian getaway, Villa Treville offers several experiences that will make your stay even more extraordinary. Book a La Dolce Vita Photo Shoot and be whisked away by a vintage car along the coast — you'll come back with stunning images straight out of a Fellini film and memories of your trip to last a lifetime. Create culinary delights and classic Neapolitan dishes under the watchful eye of Chef Vincenzo Castaldo in a guided cooking class. Or explore the nearby glitzy Capri Island on a full-day boat tour. You can admire the rugged, cove-dotted coastline from your boat and enjoy high-end shopping, the spectacular Gardens of Augustus, and breathtaking clifftop views on land.
Upon your return, Mediterranean fine dining at its best will await you at Maestro's, the restaurant on the terrace of Villa Azzura. Savor Italian classics like ricotta zucchini and pumpkin risotto, created using seasonal ingredients cultivated on the on-site farm. As you enjoy your meal, take in the panorama of Positano and the Tyrrhenian Sea below. After dinner, try one of the signature cocktails at Bianca Bar, the posh lounge that indulges in botanical mixology, where drinks are lovingly crafted from plants grown in the gardens.
To get to Villa Treville, you can either fly into Naples, the closest international airport, or Rome. Note that visitors from the U.S. and around 40 other nations are able to enter Italy without applying for a tourist visa, and they can move freely around the 29 member countries of the Schengen Zone without border controls. Upon arrival, you can take the bus, train, or taxi to get to Positano, where your Amalfi Coast retreat awaits.