One Of The Amalfi Coast's Most Extensive Beaches Is A Dreamy Paradise Full Of Facilities
Italy's Amalfi coast is one of the country's most iconic tourist destinations, and for good reason. The picturesque section of Southern Italy's coastline is on most travel bucket lists and is dotted with beach towns perched atop dramatic cliffs. Make your way down to the sea, and you will be rewarded with wide stretches of sand and warm, azure waters. While it's generally a good idea to get off the beaten track and find some hidden gems, such spots can also be lacking in creature comforts, not to mention being more complicated to access. If you're visiting the Bel Paese for the first time or are coming for a relatively short visit, it's worth hitting some of the more popular spots to get a feel of things. There are also several helpful hacks to know for a vacation to Italy.
Your first visit to the Amalfi coast will likely bring you to the village of the same name, after which the coastal belt is named. Along with the surrounding villages of Positano and Ravello, this trifecta features many of the region's essential sights and experiences, including sweeping views, ancient architecture, picturesque cliffs, and local food and drink. Spiaggia Grande, which literally translates to Big Beach, is one of the most expansive beaches in the heart of the Amalfi coast. Located near the resort town of Positano, Spiaggia Grande is the perfect place to enjoy Amalfi views from a sunbed with a frosty beverage by your side.
A beach day at Spiaggia Grande is a quintessential Amalfi experience
Much like its surrounding sights, Spiaggia Grande gets heavy tourist footfall. It is therefore a good idea to get to the beach early enough to grab a good spot. Amidst all the sunbeds, which you'll generally have to pay for, there is also a free spot on the beach where you can stretch out a towel and have yourself an Amalfi coast picnic. However, there are other places more suitable for such beach visits, like the Italian destination that offers Amalfi coast views without the crowds. However, you won't the facilities that this buzzing seaside destination offers, so make the most of Spiaggia Grande and splurge on a lounger and some beach cocktails. There are also several beachside restaurants, should you get peckish, and you can also take a boat ride or ferry to other nearby destinations and islands.
There's also the option to reach Spiaggia Grande by boat, which is a good way to beat the traffic, especially during peak tourist season. Since the movement of traffic is restricted in some of the Amalfi Coast's busier areas, avoid driving to the beach yourself. You'll also have to be watchful of local taxis and be wary of scams while trying to get to the beach. Instead, a particularly stress-free way to visit Spiaggia Grande, as well as popular nearby sights like Pompeii, is through an organized tour that will collect you from a convenient location, take you on a scenic drive along the best parts of the Amalfi coast, and bring you to Spiaggia Grande. There are several such tours available on Viator, some of which can pick you up from nearby towns like Naples and Sorrento.