One Of The Amalfi Coast's Most Extensive Beaches Is A Dreamy Paradise Full Of Facilities

Much like its surrounding sights, Spiaggia Grande gets heavy tourist footfall. It is therefore a good idea to get to the beach early enough to grab a good spot. Amidst all the sunbeds, which you'll generally have to pay for, there is also a free spot on the beach where you can stretch out a towel and have yourself an Amalfi coast picnic. However, there are other places more suitable for such beach visits, like the Italian destination that offers Amalfi coast views without the crowds. However, you won't the facilities that this buzzing seaside destination offers, so make the most of Spiaggia Grande and splurge on a lounger and some beach cocktails. There are also several beachside restaurants, should you get peckish, and you can also take a boat ride or ferry to other nearby destinations and islands.

There's also the option to reach Spiaggia Grande by boat, which is a good way to beat the traffic, especially during peak tourist season. Since the movement of traffic is restricted in some of the Amalfi Coast's busier areas, avoid driving to the beach yourself. You'll also have to be watchful of local taxis and be wary of scams while trying to get to the beach. Instead, a particularly stress-free way to visit Spiaggia Grande, as well as popular nearby sights like Pompeii, is through an organized tour that will collect you from a convenient location, take you on a scenic drive along the best parts of the Amalfi coast, and bring you to Spiaggia Grande. There are several such tours available on Viator, some of which can pick you up from nearby towns like Naples and Sorrento.

