Costa Rica's Underrated Birdwatcher's Dream Is A Park Full Of Crocodiles, Trails, And Tropical Beauty
Costa Rica is a beloved destination known for its incredible diversity of flora and fauna. While many visitors beeline to the small but mighty Manuel Antonio National Park, known for its sloths, Carara National Park is a unique rainforest wonderland with a large population of endangered scarlet macaws. A birdwatchers' dream, the underrated Carara National Park spans about 11,600 acres. The park's history dates back to 1978, when it was established as a biological reserve to protect the scarlet macaw, but later became a national park 20 years later.
The scarlet macaw, a parrot with vibrant red, blue, and yellow plumage, was once found in 85% of Costa Rica's landscape. However, now only two sub-populations remain, the largest of which is at Carara National Park, home to approximately 400 macaws. The mighty Tarcoles River also flows through the park, and visitors come to spot the giant crocodiles that often bask on its river banks.
There are two entrances to Carara National Park: the Universal Access entrance and the Laguna Meandrica entrance. The park is about 15 miles north of the popular beach town of Jaco and around 50 miles west of San Jose, Costa Rica's capital. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and entry costs $10 for non-Costa Rica residents. The best time to visit Carara National Park is during Costa Rica's dry season, which runs from December to April. The Laguna Meandrica trail of the park is closed in September and October because of potential flooding.
Visiting Carara National Park
While there are many things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation, Carara National Park should be on your list. The park can be traversed on hiking trails as well as boat tours on the Tarcoles River. The longest is the 2.7-mile Laguna Meandrica trail, while at the main ranger station, there are three shorter trails to embark on. The Universal Access Trail is very flat and wheelchair accessible, allowing visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy the lush and fascinating natural landscape.
The scarlet macaw is, of course, what most visitors come for; however, there are many other unique species to spot, including toucans, howler monkeys, hummingbirds, and more. If you want to see specific birds or other wildlife, it is recommended that you visit the park with an expert guide. To see the famous crocodiles, which can measure up to 12 feet, embark on a river safari tour along the Tarcoles River to witness the rainforest destination from a different perspective.
"Carara is a great example of Costa Rican "bosque de transición", a transitional ecosystem between dry and rain forests," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Wonderful and lush vegetation, lots of birds, insects and other animals. Impressive trees!" After spending some time exploring Carara National Park, head an hour's drive south to experience Costa Rica's pura vida lifestyle at Playa Esterillos Oeste, one of Costa Rica's little-known beaches that are best for avoiding crowds.