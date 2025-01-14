Costa Rica's Underrated Birdwatcher's Dream Is A Park Full Of Crocodiles, Trails, And Tropical Beauty

Costa Rica is a beloved destination known for its incredible diversity of flora and fauna. While many visitors beeline to the small but mighty Manuel Antonio National Park, known for its sloths, Carara National Park is a unique rainforest wonderland with a large population of endangered scarlet macaws. A birdwatchers' dream, the underrated Carara National Park spans about 11,600 acres. The park's history dates back to 1978, when it was established as a biological reserve to protect the scarlet macaw, but later became a national park 20 years later.

The scarlet macaw, a parrot with vibrant red, blue, and yellow plumage, was once found in 85% of Costa Rica's landscape. However, now only two sub-populations remain, the largest of which is at Carara National Park, home to approximately 400 macaws. The mighty Tarcoles River also flows through the park, and visitors come to spot the giant crocodiles that often bask on its river banks.

There are two entrances to Carara National Park: the Universal Access entrance and the Laguna Meandrica entrance. The park is about 15 miles north of the popular beach town of Jaco and around 50 miles west of San Jose, Costa Rica's capital. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and entry costs $10 for non-Costa Rica residents. The best time to visit Carara National Park is during Costa Rica's dry season, which runs from December to April. The Laguna Meandrica trail of the park is closed in September and October because of potential flooding.