Oklahoma's Artsy Entertainment District Is A Lively, Walkable Cobbled Gem Of Quirky Shops And Food
Oklahoma may not be among the most popular states to visit in America. However, as one of the eight states on the historic Route 66 (one of the most stunning and storied routes for a perfect U.S. road trip), the often-overlooked Sooner State has plenty of unsung travel destinations. Some of the most underrated stops on Route 66 are in Oklahoma, including stops in Tulsa (home to the state's premier trendy go-to shopping street, Cherry Street District) and the state's capital, Oklahoma City.
If you're going through Oklahoma City, don't leave without stopping by its lively downtown district, Bricktown. Venturing down its walkable cobblestone streets, you'll find an abundance of restaurants, quirky shops, museums, public art displays, and live entertainment. Perhaps the most iconic feature of Bricktown is its picturesque canal, where you can ride a water taxi to take in the local landmarks and attractions. If you think Oklahoma is just a place with sweeping plains, think again and experience the state's thriving urban scene in Bricktown.
Idyllic sights and tasty bites in Bricktown
As a mecca for art, food, nightlife, and historic sights, Bricktown has something to offer everyone. If you don't know where to start, an urban hike along the Bricktown Canal is the perfect way to step into the area's beauty. A pedestrian walkway runs in a 2.6-mile loop around the district, passing by restaurants, shops, murals, and historical buildings along the way. If you want to get out on the water, you can book a water taxi ride and cruise through Bricktown on an idyllic 40-minute tour.
While strolling on foot, there is an array of shops to explore. Step inside local gems like the Painted Door Gift Boutique to shop apparel, books, and miscellaneous treasures, or visit Put A Cork In It Winery for all your vino desires. When you're ready to get a bite to eat, Bricktown has plenty of establishments to choose from, ranging from casual pizzerias like Rendezvous Pizza to upscale restaurants like Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse. For music fans, don't miss the uniquely-named Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill, named after the country star's hit 2003 single and adorned with music memorabilia. If you can't fight the moonlight, side-step into Coyote Ugly, the popular saloon chain famed for bartop dancing and honky tonk.
Explore Bricktown's unique museums and enchanting gardens
If museums are your thing, Bricktown has some great ones. Visit the American Banjo Museum, which features an impressive collection of over 400 stringed instruments from the Jazz Age to the contemporary bluegrass era. If sports are more your speed, you can check out the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, which features the Jim Thorpe Museum that pays tribute to the legendary Native American athlete and Olympic gold medalist. To embrace scenic beauty in the heart of Bricktown, be sure to wander through the Myriad Botanical Gardens, a 15-acre wonderland of lush greenery, peaceful ponds, tropical plants, vibrant flower gardens, and an enchanting waterfall.
If you're staying the night in Bricktown, you have an array of options. Check into the AC Hotel for sophisticated accommodations and an on-site lounge that boasts Spanish-inspired appetizers, craft beer, and specialty cocktails. If you're traveling with the family, book your stay at Okana Resort and Indoor Waterpark, a thrilling paradise of swimming pools, water slides, and lagoons. Wherever you choose to stay, Bricktown promises an event-filled Oklahoma adventure.