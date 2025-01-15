Oklahoma's Artsy Entertainment District Is A Lively, Walkable Cobbled Gem Of Quirky Shops And Food

As a mecca for art, food, nightlife, and historic sights, Bricktown has something to offer everyone. If you don't know where to start, an urban hike along the Bricktown Canal is the perfect way to step into the area's beauty. A pedestrian walkway runs in a 2.6-mile loop around the district, passing by restaurants, shops, murals, and historical buildings along the way. If you want to get out on the water, you can book a water taxi ride and cruise through Bricktown on an idyllic 40-minute tour.

While strolling on foot, there is an array of shops to explore. Step inside local gems like the Painted Door Gift Boutique to shop apparel, books, and miscellaneous treasures, or visit Put A Cork In It Winery for all your vino desires. When you're ready to get a bite to eat, Bricktown has plenty of establishments to choose from, ranging from casual pizzerias like Rendezvous Pizza to upscale restaurants like Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse. For music fans, don't miss the uniquely-named Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill, named after the country star's hit 2003 single and adorned with music memorabilia. If you can't fight the moonlight, side-step into Coyote Ugly, the popular saloon chain famed for bartop dancing and honky tonk.