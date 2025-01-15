Madeira's Spectacular Trail Between Two Iconic Peaks Is One Of Europe's Most Breathtaking Hikes

There's so much more to Portugal than just deciding between the cities of Lisbon or Porto. The European country also has several islands in the Atlantic, such as Pico Island, a little-known, exotic getaway far from the mainland. Another Portuguese island that offers amazing views of the great outdoors is Madeira, off the coast of Morocco. If you're itching to get out into nature and see some of the most gorgeous vistas on planet Earth, you might want to take the iconic hike from Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo. You'll be treated to spectacular sunrise pictures, views of the clouds from below, and a panoramic natural scene as far as your eyes can see. Of course, all that magnificent beauty isn't exactly a walk in the park.

Pico Ruivo is Madeira's highest peak (at about 6,100 feet), while Pico do Areeiro is the third-highest peak (reaching nearly 6,000 feet). The two spots are connected by a popular hiking trail, the PR1 Vereda do Areeiro, that has plenty of guardrails but is nonetheless very rocky and challenging. The trail starts at Pico do Areeiro, which is about 40 minutes away from the town of Funchal. You have the option of driving yourself to Pico do Areeiro or booking a tour that will transfer you there. Not only are there tours via bus or car, but physically fit people who are comfortable navigating can also hike from Funchal to Pico do Areeiro. If you need to park, the fee is €4 per hour for each vehicle in addition to the entry fee, which is €3 per person.