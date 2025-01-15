Madeira's Spectacular Trail Between Two Iconic Peaks Is One Of Europe's Most Breathtaking Hikes
There's so much more to Portugal than just deciding between the cities of Lisbon or Porto. The European country also has several islands in the Atlantic, such as Pico Island, a little-known, exotic getaway far from the mainland. Another Portuguese island that offers amazing views of the great outdoors is Madeira, off the coast of Morocco. If you're itching to get out into nature and see some of the most gorgeous vistas on planet Earth, you might want to take the iconic hike from Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo. You'll be treated to spectacular sunrise pictures, views of the clouds from below, and a panoramic natural scene as far as your eyes can see. Of course, all that magnificent beauty isn't exactly a walk in the park.
Pico Ruivo is Madeira's highest peak (at about 6,100 feet), while Pico do Areeiro is the third-highest peak (reaching nearly 6,000 feet). The two spots are connected by a popular hiking trail, the PR1 Vereda do Areeiro, that has plenty of guardrails but is nonetheless very rocky and challenging. The trail starts at Pico do Areeiro, which is about 40 minutes away from the town of Funchal. You have the option of driving yourself to Pico do Areeiro or booking a tour that will transfer you there. Not only are there tours via bus or car, but physically fit people who are comfortable navigating can also hike from Funchal to Pico do Areeiro. If you need to park, the fee is €4 per hour for each vehicle in addition to the entry fee, which is €3 per person.
Visit the trail from Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo for stunning views
The PR1 Vereda do Areeiro (also called the "Stairway to Heaven") starts at the Miradouro do Ninho da Manta viewpoint at Pico do Areeiro and then continues for about 7.6 miles to Pico Ruivo. It is considered one of the most difficult hikes on the island, so it is best for skilled, advanced hikers. Safety should be the highest priority, especially if you're going on your first solo hike. The path is both uphill and downhill, taking you around the mountain at such a high altitude that you can gaze at clouds below your feet. It also takes you through natural rock tunnels, and the last leg of the journey to Pico Ruivo is said to be especially steep and challenging. But ultimately, it's very rewarding once you get that once-in-a-lifetime view.
If you're moving at an impressive speed, the hike can take as little as three to four hours but can last as long as seven hours if you want to go slow and take breaks. While most hikers generally hike to Pico Ruivo and back again, you can find some tours that only require you to go one way (from Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo and then continue onward). Either way, pacing yourself, bringing plenty of food and water, wearing the right gear, and packing a good camera will ultimately make the hike more enjoyable. The town of Funchal is also a vibrant, pleasant area full of street art, parks, and excellent food. Santana, which is closer to Pico Ruivo for people who only want to go one way, is also a charming town with lots of other stunning nature spots perfect for enjoying the great outdoors.