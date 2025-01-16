Situated Between Orlando And Tampa Is A Florida City Where 'Blooming Beauty Meets Theme Park Thrills'
Florida is a well-known theme park destination, with booming metropolises dotted with parks of every description. Most of the action is centered around the tourist hub of Orlando, the sprawling home of the big three: Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld. But there are tons of other theme parks in the state and, perhaps more importantly, tons of other destination towns just waiting to be discovered. Winter Haven is one such town.
Tucked about midway between Orlando and Tampa, the U.S.'s official travel site, Visit the USA, says Winter Haven is where "blooming beauty meets theme park thrills." In addition to easy access to the area's popular attractions, the town hosts many reasons of its own to pay a visit. For one, it's the home of LEGOLAND Florida. For another, it's home to many gardens, parks, and beautiful natural settings to allow you a taste of Florida's true self. Like other Central Florida towns, Winter Haven sits beside a lake — or, more accurately, 55 lakes. The largest of them — Lake Howard, Lake Eloise, and Lake Hamilton — are connected via canals to every other lake, forming a chain of lakes that makes Winter Haven a unique destination for boaters and water lovers.
Pioneers settled Winter Haven shortly after Florida became a state in the mid-1800s. By 1900, about 400 people lived there. It was incorporated in 1911, and at that time, the little town had a newspaper, movie theater, and all the other trappings of Home Town USA. In 1930, the very first Publix Super Market opened on Fourth Street — the beginning of what is now a Florida staple.
Enjoy stunning scenery and family fun in Winter Haven
Due to the surplus of lakes within the city limits, Winter Haven is known as the "Chain of Lakes City." Water lovers are never at a loss to find something to do on the myriad of water features big and small; in fact, the city is also known as the water ski capital of the world. Boat tours, kayak rentals, and fishing charters are all readily available.
But the scenery isn't limited to the water — Winter Haven is also home to several parks and gardens you won't want to miss. The area is teaming with birds, wildlife, beautiful plants, and lots of greenery. Head to the Marshall Hampton and Circle B Bar Reserves for hiking trails, where you can glimpse everything from alligators to sandhill cranes. If you prefer a maintained garden to free-flowing nature, the neoclassical Hollis Garden in Lakeland and the awe-inspiring Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales are two great choices for spending the day outdoors. And to take a ride on the wild side, try Safari Wilderness Ranch, a drive-through zoo experience complete with camel-riding trips and kayak safaris.
There's also plenty to keep the family busy in and around Winter Haven. The LEGOLAND Florida Resort includes three separate parks: the theme park, the water park, and the Peppa Pig Theme Park. It is built on the location of Florida's oldest theme park, Cypress Gardens, and still incorporates parts of the original botanical gardens. For adults, the neighboring city of Lakeland, just a few minutes' drive away, is home to the Florida Air Museum. The museum is at the airport, the site of the annual Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo — one of the world's largest fly-in and air shows, held every April.
Winter Haven is a base for Florida adventures
One of the best things about Winter Haven is its central location. The city is located approximately halfway between Orlando and Tampa in west-central Florida. It's a little over an hour's drive to the famous theme parks in Kissimmee and Orlando. Or if it's time for sand and sun, the pristine Gulf Coast island beaches near Clearwater can be reached in under two hours.
The community's name hints at the weather travelers will find when visiting the area. Winter Haven really is the perfect getaway from the winter blues, with average highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s from November through March. Summers, however, can be hot and muggy with oppressive humidity levels from June through September. Average high temperatures reach the 90s for June, July, and August. And even though Winter Haven is well inland, hurricanes are a consideration during their season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. Ideal times to visit Winter Haven, then, are from December through May.
Despite its close proximity to all the best Florida attractions, Winter Haven maintains its small-town appeal. The downtown area, spread along Central Avenue, is packed with eating and shopping options. The town also has numerous lodging options, from chains to lakeside retreats and theme park resort hotels.