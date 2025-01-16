Situated Between Orlando And Tampa Is A Florida City Where 'Blooming Beauty Meets Theme Park Thrills'

Florida is a well-known theme park destination, with booming metropolises dotted with parks of every description. Most of the action is centered around the tourist hub of Orlando, the sprawling home of the big three: Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld. But there are tons of other theme parks in the state and, perhaps more importantly, tons of other destination towns just waiting to be discovered. Winter Haven is one such town.

Tucked about midway between Orlando and Tampa, the U.S.'s official travel site, Visit the USA, says Winter Haven is where "blooming beauty meets theme park thrills." In addition to easy access to the area's popular attractions, the town hosts many reasons of its own to pay a visit. For one, it's the home of LEGOLAND Florida. For another, it's home to many gardens, parks, and beautiful natural settings to allow you a taste of Florida's true self. Like other Central Florida towns, Winter Haven sits beside a lake — or, more accurately, 55 lakes. The largest of them — Lake Howard, Lake Eloise, and Lake Hamilton — are connected via canals to every other lake, forming a chain of lakes that makes Winter Haven a unique destination for boaters and water lovers.

Pioneers settled Winter Haven shortly after Florida became a state in the mid-1800s. By 1900, about 400 people lived there. It was incorporated in 1911, and at that time, the little town had a newspaper, movie theater, and all the other trappings of Home Town USA. In 1930, the very first Publix Super Market opened on Fourth Street — the beginning of what is now a Florida staple.