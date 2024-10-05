The 5 Best Drive-Through Zoo Experiences In America, According To Reviews
There are many amazing zoos out there in the United States. If you want to support facilities doing an amazing job on just a small budget, there are plenty of underrated zoos across the United States to visit. However, if you're looking for something a little different, then a drive-through zoo may be worth trying. You still get the benefit of seeing animals roaming around, and sometimes pretty up close and personal, while they get to roam in large areas.
Drive-through zoos help bridge the balance between giving animals lots of space and allowing people to see them. Creatures in these facilities get a chance to roam around and explore, interacting with other species and stretching their legs, but people still get to enjoy their presence. Unfortunately, not all zoos are done with the best interest of their wards in mind. If you want to visit a drive-through zoo, you need to find one that not only offers great views and excitement for visitors, but also cares deeply about the creatures in its care.
That's where the AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) comes in. This group identifies zoos and similar facilities that take exceptional care of their animals. While there can still be some amazing zoos not accredited due to small issues, it's safe to say that those with the accreditation are focused on helping the animals in their care and educating the public, which is why most of the ones below are AZA-accredited.
Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, Texas
Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is not only accredited by the AZA, but it's the first institution of its kind to be so, showing just how amazing this center is in the care of its animals. It's about an hour from Fort Worth to Glen Rose, where the zoo is located. If you're flying out to visit Fossil Rim, you may want to avoid traveling through the Dallas Fort Worth Airport, as it's considered one of the worst airports in the United States.
Fossil Rim offers a 7.2-mile wildlife path where you drive yourself through the park in your own vehicle or join a guided tour, either public or private. Some animals are most active around dawn and dusk, so if you want a better chance to see them up close and personal, there's also the option to book a twilight trip, allowing you to see the park after dark. You even get to end the adventure with a delicious snack. Tickets vary depending on the tour you choose, but start around $30 per adult and $25 for a child. For guided tours, there isn't a price difference between children and adults.
While it's not guaranteed you'll see any of the animals when exploring the safari, you are provided food pellets from the zoo. You can sprinkle them around on the ground to try and entice the wildlife closer. Some of the animals you might come across during your tour are sheep, tortoises, blackbucks, zebras, jackrabbits, cheetahs, and gazelles.
Lion Country Safari, Florida
If you want to see lions, one of the best places to go is Gujarat, India. However, not everyone has the money or means to travel to a whole other country to see their favorite species. If you want to feel like you're in the wild with some of your favorites while staying somewhat local, then the Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee, Florida, is closer option, and you have the chance to drive up right alongside one of these amazing animals. Loxahatchee is just 20 miles west of West Palm Beach and is worth the trip if you're in the area.
Thanks to Florida's mild temperatures, the park is open all year. There are over 1,000 animals spread around this 320-acre park, with species like ostriches, kudzus, rheas, tapirs, tortoises, blackbucks, zebras, chimpanzees, and giraffes. In 2016, Lion Country Safari was accredited by the AZA, proving its staff's dedication to helping and providing for the animals in their care.
The park offers both a drive-through spot where you get to take your own vehicle, and it also has a section for you to walk around and visit some of the calmer creatures. There, you can feed animals, hang out with birds, and play in the water park. If you want to learn even more, there is an audio tour as well, available directly on your mobile device. It goes into great detail talking about the different sections of the park and the animals you'll meet in the safari. If you want to enjoy the entirety of Lion Country Safari, tickets are about $50 for adults, and $37 for children.
Safari West, California
Compared to other drivable zoos on this list, Safari West in Santa Rosa is rather small. It only covers 400 acres. However, with a three-hour guided tour and over 90 different species, you'll feel like you're in the heart of the Serengeti despite being thousands of miles away in the middle of California.
There are actually two main ways to see the animals at Safari West. On top of the guided driving tour, where you travel around in a truck, you can walk parts the park as well. This is a great way to see some of the more shy and hard-to-see animals like cheetahs, lemurs, and cranes. If you're not ready to leave after your tour, there are options to rent a glamping tent in the park. The tents are imported from Botswana and come with decks to allow you to watch nearby animals.
Safari West has been an "AZA Related Facility" since 1988, though it wasn't officially accredited until 2010. However, in 2021, the zoo lost its accreditation due to issues with its veterinary practices, among other things. However, Safari West management hopes to get back on the list at some point. The zoo staff still work to take excellent care of its animals. Additionally, it's rare for private zoos to get accreditation, so for Safari West to have it for so long is incredibly impressive.
The Wilds, Ohio
Ohio has a lot of unique features and bits of nature to explore, like the underrated Deer Creek State Park near Cincinnati. Ohio is also the place to go if you're looking for an amazing and interactive drivable zoo. The Wilds in Cumberland has so much more than a wildlife park to drive through. The Wilds is nearly 10,000 acres in size. There are numerous safari tours to try out, as well as sunset tours, ziplining, horseback riding, and biking adventures. Additionally, you can choose to stay in the park overnight near some of the friendlier animals like zebras and giraffes.
While touring, you have the chance to stop and hike around, feed the animals, and view the lakes and beautiful features in the surrounding area. If you want to be sure to see your favorite animals up close and personal, the Wildside Tour is one of the more expensive touring options, at around $125 a person compared to $40, but it gives you a chance to see and even feed several of the animals.
All sorts of creatures can be found in the park, including many African ungulate species and plenty of other endangered animals from all over the world. Some examples of the creatures you'll see on your tour include dholes, cheetahs, rhinos, giraffes, zebras, ostriches, Przewalski's wild horse, and African painted dogs. Like other zoos on this list, The Wilds is accredited by the AZA because it upholds high standards for animal care.
Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, Nebraska
The Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari, often just shortened to "the Wildlife Safari Park," is located in Ashland, Nebraska. It is named after "Doc" Simmons, who was a former director of Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, highly considered one of the best zoos in America. As it states on the website, the Wildlife Safari Park has been voted the No. 1 safari park in the nation and couldn't have been overlooked on this list. The park is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums as well.
About half of the place is designed to allow people to drive through, while the rest is made to explore on foot. When checking out the 4 miles of drivable safari, guests are allowed to bring their own vehicles and see the animals roaming around their habitats. Sometimes, visitors get the chance to see them up close while still staying safe.
The animals in the drive-through portion of the park are native to North America. There are over 50 different species to see while driving, including popular predators like black bears, wolves, and bald eagles. There are plenty of gentler species as well including swans, elk, bison, and white-tailed deer. The park also focuses on historical animals, especially from the Ice Age, providing information and replicas of creatures historically found in the U.S. When you're done driving, there are places to play with your children at the hands-on corral or hike on scenic trails.
How Islands chose these five zoos
Ethical zoo experiences are as important to Islands as entertaining ones. To research the best of both worlds, we did a deep dive into popular drive-through zoos across the country. Reviews on Google, Reddit, and other platforms were analyzed not only to determine how people enjoyed the parks, but whether the zoos are implementing safe practices and sufficient care to ensure all participants — people and animals alike — are having a fun time.