The 5 Best Drive-Through Zoo Experiences In America, According To Reviews

There are many amazing zoos out there in the United States. If you want to support facilities doing an amazing job on just a small budget, there are plenty of underrated zoos across the United States to visit. However, if you're looking for something a little different, then a drive-through zoo may be worth trying. You still get the benefit of seeing animals roaming around, and sometimes pretty up close and personal, while they get to roam in large areas.

Drive-through zoos help bridge the balance between giving animals lots of space and allowing people to see them. Creatures in these facilities get a chance to roam around and explore, interacting with other species and stretching their legs, but people still get to enjoy their presence. Unfortunately, not all zoos are done with the best interest of their wards in mind. If you want to visit a drive-through zoo, you need to find one that not only offers great views and excitement for visitors, but also cares deeply about the creatures in its care.

That's where the AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) comes in. This group identifies zoos and similar facilities that take exceptional care of their animals. While there can still be some amazing zoos not accredited due to small issues, it's safe to say that those with the accreditation are focused on helping the animals in their care and educating the public, which is why most of the ones below are AZA-accredited.

