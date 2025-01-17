One Of Hawaii's Most Immersive Museums Is A Historic Working Sugar Plantation

Kauai, Hawaii's oldest island, is a lush paradise blessed with some of the archipelago's most dramatically beautiful landscapes, such as the Na Pali Coast, which is so stunning it doesn't look real. While most visitors to Kauai seek out the island's scenic drives and idyllic beaches, one would be remiss not to learn about Kauai's history. Beginning in the 19th century, sugar was the major export for Kauai, with over 100,000 acres of land used for growing sugarcane by 1900. No sugar plantations are active on Kauai today, but to learn more about this industry that shaped the Garden Isle, visit Grove Farm Museum in Lihue.

The Grove Farm was sold to George Norton Wilcox, who was born on Kauai to two missionaries. He was able to implement a successful irrigation system so that sugarcane could grow at the farm, planted by Hawaiian workers and immigrants who came from around the world. Today, Grove Farm Museum is open to the public for tours, so visitors can see the home where the Wilcox family lived, explore the sugarcane plantation, tour the active farm, and even see a historic train collection that shuttled the sugarcane to the sugar mills.

Grove Farm Museum is located in Lihue, the capital of Kauai, and is only a 7-minute drive from the Lihue Airport. The property is only open for guided 2-hour tours that are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are priced at $20 per adult and advance reservations are required.