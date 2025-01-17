One Of Hawaii's Largest Beaches Is Somehow An Uncrowded Stretch Of Serene White Sand

Hawaii's renowned beaches are probably some of the most sought-after destinations for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of mainland city life. But when you go to Hawaii, do you want to go to the most popular, packed beaches, or the uncrowded and lesser-known beaches of the archipelago? Sometimes on vacation, you want a beach that stretches for miles and miles of pristine and powdery sands, with almost no other soul in sight (and random shorebirds here and there).

That paradise is waiting for you at Papohaku Beach Park, an isolated beach that unlike other Hawaiian shores either overrun by tourists and resorts or that are heartbreakingly dirty and filled with plastic, offers visitors nothing but pristine waters and 3 whole miles of white, soft sands. This beach is located on Hawaii's fifth largest island (one of the least populated), Molokai, where Native Hawaiians lead tranquil, rural lives.

This all might sound boring to travelers looking for nightlife or rugged adventure. However, for those seeking true serenity, with only one hotel on the whole island, a handful of restaurants, nature reserves, and an incredibly vast and secluded shore, Molokai and Papohaku Beach are the perfect definition of true paradise.