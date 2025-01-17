One Of Hawaii's Largest Beaches Is Somehow An Uncrowded Stretch Of Serene White Sand
Hawaii's renowned beaches are probably some of the most sought-after destinations for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of mainland city life. But when you go to Hawaii, do you want to go to the most popular, packed beaches, or the uncrowded and lesser-known beaches of the archipelago? Sometimes on vacation, you want a beach that stretches for miles and miles of pristine and powdery sands, with almost no other soul in sight (and random shorebirds here and there).
That paradise is waiting for you at Papohaku Beach Park, an isolated beach that unlike other Hawaiian shores either overrun by tourists and resorts or that are heartbreakingly dirty and filled with plastic, offers visitors nothing but pristine waters and 3 whole miles of white, soft sands. This beach is located on Hawaii's fifth largest island (one of the least populated), Molokai, where Native Hawaiians lead tranquil, rural lives.
This all might sound boring to travelers looking for nightlife or rugged adventure. However, for those seeking true serenity, with only one hotel on the whole island, a handful of restaurants, nature reserves, and an incredibly vast and secluded shore, Molokai and Papohaku Beach are the perfect definition of true paradise.
Enjoy the serenity of Papohaku Beach
Located on Molokai's West End, Papohaku Beach is surrounded by almost nothing but the ocean, sand, and nature. As such, the beach is often described as a perfect place for relaxation and for contemplating life while staring at the waves. But that's not entirely true. There are many amenities to enjoy in this hidden gem of a beach alongside the peacefulness of — most likely — being the only person on the beach, as one user on Tripadvisor put it.
If you're visiting Papohaku during the summer, you can enjoy a leisurely swim. The currents turn dangerous during the winter, so it's best to avoid the water then. These rough waters, however, are extremely popular with surfers, particularly near the Third Hole area — if that's something you're interested in. In case you decide to stay on the shore and avoid the sea, though, Papohaku offers picnic tables and charcoal grills for visitors to cook on-site. You can also make use of the storage spaces within the ADA-compliant comfort stations laid out throughout the park, where you'll find clean showers and comfortable changing areas as well.
Lastly, you can take a stroll along the 3 miles of powdery shore and the surrounding sand dunes. Engage in some beachcombing while enjoying the magnificent views of the ocean stretching toward Oahu, or maybe camp overnight at this paradisiac beach.
Adventures worth exploring around Papohaku Beach
Camping at Papohaku is a possibility (after making sure you secure the proper permits from the Molokai Park Office). Or you could also book a stay at the Hotel Molokai. It's located halfway across the island, but Molokai isn't that big, so it's only 33 minutes by car (22 miles) away from the beach park. The hotel offers visitors quaint and traditional pet-friendly Polynesian-style bungalows equipped with wifi as well as an on-site restaurant, just in case cooking your lunch at the beach's grill is not your thing.
Some other joints to enjoy while on the island include Kamoi Snack-n-Go, which sells ice cream, and Kanemitsu Bakery, which has great croissants and scones and also serves some breakfast options. The sit-down location Paddlers Restaurant and Bar is the top-rated restaurant on the island according to Tripadvisor, where users praise the burgers — just check the board in front of the restaurant to see the daily specials. For on-the-go eats, the food truck A Taste of Molokai specializes in home-cooked Hawaiian cuisine, and Molokai Pizza Cafe serves great pizza and is open later than most other spots around.
Molokai's West End has more places for you to explore besides just the beach park. The Kapukahehu Beach also on the island's West End, and it's a great spot for snorkeling as well as enjoying the sunset. Cottages for rent can also be found here as well as the town of Maunaloa, where you'll be able to partake in some shopping and admire the handmade kites of the Big Wind Kite Factory. You can also visit Molokai's East End, but if what you're after is serenity along the ocean waves, then without a question, Papohaku Beach Park is where you'll find true Hawaiian rest and rejuvenation.