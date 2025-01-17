North America's Only Tea Plantation Is A Hidden Southern Gem Offering Scenic Tours And Tastings

Little did the leaves that legendarily floated into an open pot of boiling water next to Chinese Emperor Shennong in the 28th century B.C. know they would change the world. The combination of camellia sinensis (tea plant) and water became tea, the world's most popular drink after water. It would alter the course of human history, particularly when it reached Boston, where protesting colonists threw 340 chests of it into the harbor during the Boston Tea Party in 1773, helping ignite the Revolution. The English association helped push Americans more toward coffee as the beverage of choice — establishing a ceramic-clad relationship that is only recently seeing cracks as newer generations start to embrace tea.

This increasing appreciation is on full display at the nation's only tea plantation in Charleston — the gorgeous South Carolina City that blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm and is home to one of the world's most charming main streets. Charleston Tea Garden, now owned by the Bigelow Tea Company, welcomes 75,000 of these tea enthusiasts each year to explore 127 acres of growth and production on Wadmalaw Island, 22 miles southwest of historic Charleston. There, they can explore the endless rows of tea bushes on a 40-minute trolley ride before disembarking at the greenhouse, where new tea plants are strengthened and matured to flourish outside later. On the factory tour, visitors can watch the harvested leaves transform into the green and black teas that eventually fill cups and warm hearts.