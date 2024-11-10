Situated Between Charleston And Hilton Head Is An Underrated Wildlife Refuge For Outdoor Lovers
The Lowcountry, situated around South Carolina's coastline, is a picturesque region encompassing unspoiled barrier islands, the charming city of Charleston, and more than a handful of pristine beaches. This is also where you'll find Ace Basin — 350,000 acres of protected habitat between the Holy City and the family-friendly beaches of Hilton Head. The untouched wilderness is the perfect place to enjoy the Lowcountry's natural beauty, with miles of hiking trails and waterways weaving throughout the landscape.
Ace Basin is considered one of South Carolina's most diverse habitats, with an incredible assortment of reptiles, mammals, and birds calling its dense forests home. Much of its grounds are restricted to prevent humans from disturbing wildlife, but there's a sprawling 79,000 acres accessible to the general public. It's a popular spot for trekking and birdwatching, and anyone seeking a chance to get on the water will love its complex network of tidal wetlands, marshes, and creeks.
Venture out into the wild with Ace Basin's 25 miles of trails
Ace Basin consists of several smaller destinations, including Edisto Beach State Park, Donnelly Wildlife Management Area, and Botany Bay Heritage Preserve. Altogether, you'll find around 25 miles of trails, giving you plenty of options to venture deep into the thick marshlands. Spanish Mount Trail in Edisto Beach State Park is a favorite choice for visitors of all ages, as the 1.7-mile trail winds through soaring palmetto trees before walking you by one of South Carolina's oldest shell mound sites created by Native Americans around 4,000 years ago.
Cyclists seeking a longer stretch of road can instead head towards the Ace Basin Greenway. Running for nearly three miles on what was previously a railroad track, it's an easy route offering plenty of solitude for a peaceful bike ride. Alternatively, you can do some road biking by taking the 17-mile trip down Bennett's Point Road to Bear Island Wildlife Management Area.
Bear Island is also one of the best destinations for bird watching in the U.S. Venture to this undeveloped slice of land for a chance to spot a variety of waterfowl, including the elusive Roseate Spoonbill and American Avocet. Keep in mind that the location is subject to seasonal closures, so be sure to read any signage in the area to ensure you're not trespassing. The Management Area is typically open from February to October.
Go kayaking or boating on Ace Basin's namesake river system
The Ace Basin is named as an acronym after the three rivers that intersect within its boundaries — the Ashepoo, Combahee, and Edisto. And with three rivers contained within the Ace Basin, it should come as no surprise that it's become a haven for boaters and kayakers. There are plenty of launch sites for your kayaks through the region (including the beginner-friendly Sugar Hill Landing), but consider booking a local tour for a better experience. Coastal Expeditions Beaufort offers guided excursions through the basin's many waterways, giving you the best chance to discover hidden groves and spot rare wildlife.
For something more luxurious, you can book a boat tour with Plot Twist Charters. The private tour takes you through multiple waterways around Edisto Island and the Ace Basin. A variety of packages are available, including scenic tours, history tours, and a romantic sunset cruise. All tours depart from the Edisto Beach State Park Environmental Learning Center — be sure to spend a few minutes exploring its exhibits, which give you a better understanding of this remarkable (and untouched) stretch of land.