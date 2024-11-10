Situated Between Charleston And Hilton Head Is An Underrated Wildlife Refuge For Outdoor Lovers

Ace Basin consists of several smaller destinations, including Edisto Beach State Park, Donnelly Wildlife Management Area, and Botany Bay Heritage Preserve. Altogether, you'll find around 25 miles of trails, giving you plenty of options to venture deep into the thick marshlands. Spanish Mount Trail in Edisto Beach State Park is a favorite choice for visitors of all ages, as the 1.7-mile trail winds through soaring palmetto trees before walking you by one of South Carolina's oldest shell mound sites created by Native Americans around 4,000 years ago.

Cyclists seeking a longer stretch of road can instead head towards the Ace Basin Greenway. Running for nearly three miles on what was previously a railroad track, it's an easy route offering plenty of solitude for a peaceful bike ride. Alternatively, you can do some road biking by taking the 17-mile trip down Bennett's Point Road to Bear Island Wildlife Management Area.

Bear Island is also one of the best destinations for bird watching in the U.S. Venture to this undeveloped slice of land for a chance to spot a variety of waterfowl, including the elusive Roseate Spoonbill and American Avocet. Keep in mind that the location is subject to seasonal closures, so be sure to read any signage in the area to ensure you're not trespassing. The Management Area is typically open from February to October.

