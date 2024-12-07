An Enchanting Forest With Ancient Trees In The UK Has Been An Inspiration For Many Films

Nothing will make you feel like you are a main character in a fantasy story quite like walking through an old-growth forest. While there are plenty of enchanting forests around the world — from the hidden Puck's Glen woodland walk in the Scottish Highlands to the whimsical forests in Chile's Villarrica National Park — if you are looking for a mystical forest that is straight out of a movie, there is none better than Puzzlewood.

Located in the Forest of Dean in England near the border with Wales, this ancient forest is rumored to have inspired J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle Earth. It has also been the set for countless films, including "The Secret Garden," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and "The Huntsman: Winter's War." In fact, Puzzlewood's accolades don't just end there. It was used as the setting for multiple TV shows, including the BBC's famous hit series, "Merlin" and "Doctor Who."

Full of twisted hundred-plus-year-old trees and rock formations carpeted in moss, walking through Puzzlewood gives visitors the feeling of being transported into a real-life fairytale. As one reviewer on TripAdvisor described, "There was something fascinating around every corner, and I could have spent many more hours there discovering its secrets."