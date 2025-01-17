A Trendy European Bar Modeled On California's Famous Island Prison Is A Bizarre Theatrical Experience

Most people hope not to end up in a prison cell by the end of a night of drinking, but at Alcotraz, people are starting in one. Inspired by the historical island and former prison accessible by a scenic ferry ride from San Francisco, this novelty performance bar is a huge hit across the pond with six locations in the U.K. (London, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff, Brighton, and Bristol), plus its first overseas outpost in Melbourne, Australia.

Not your usual bar, you need to book tickets in advance to guarantee yourself a cell and a jumpsuit at Alcotraz. Guests are even asked to "smuggle in" their own alcohol as part of the fun — creativity is encouraged! Tickets are not cheap, and prices and packages fluctuate depending on the date and location. At the London venue, the most basic "Rookie" ticket starts at £48.50, or around $59 (at the time of writing), but you could also try the Alcotraz in Manchester, one of England's most underrated cities, where tickets start at £42 ($51). It's definitely a high price to pay for a bar that asks you to bring your own booze, but with all the props and theatrics involved, it may be worth considering a stint in the slammer on your next trip to the U.K. or Melbourne.