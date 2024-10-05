One Of England's Most Underrated Cities Is Bursting With Art, Shopping, And Youthful Vibes

A visit to Manchester isn't complete without exploring Ancoats, a canalside neighborhood that has transformed from its textile past into a food haven. The city is also home to a thriving LGBTQ+ community in its Gay Village. If you love the wide variety of Asian cuisine in Chinatowns, then Manchester's Chinatown is a must-visit. It's the second-largest in the U.K. and offers a mix of Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese cuisine along with vibrant markets. Travelers looking to truly immerse themselves in the history should head to Old Wellington Inn, known as Manchester's most historic pub. It dates back to 1552.

Advertisement

For a dose of culture, step into the awe-inspiring John Rylands Library, where the Victorian neo-Gothic architecture rivals any cathedral. Book lovers, and history buffs will be amazed by its extensive collection of over 200,000 rare books. You can also immerse yourself in local flavor with a craft beer or wine tour. Whether you're sampling artisanal beers at the Piccadilly Tap or exploring the city on the Manchester Wine Tour, there's something for every taste. Art and history enthusiasts will love the Manchester Museum, renowned for its vast collection of natural history, and the Manchester Art Gallery, featuring a remarkable collection of fine art, ceramics, and textiles.

If you love to party, Manchester's nightlife is legendary, and no venue represents this better than The Warehouse Project. It's one of the U.K.'s most iconic rave spaces, hosting thousands of people under one roof for unforgettable nights. Beyond the raves, Manchester is also home to some of the U.K.'s top festivals. From the Manchester International Festival to the Parklife Festival, you can experience live music, arts, and culture throughout the year.

Advertisement