Why Bringing Whole Bean Coffee To The Airport Could Make You A Target For Customs

For some, a cup of coffee is just a beverage that gives you the energy to explore while traveling, but for others, tasting new coffee is the incentive to travel in the first place. If you're planning a trip to the birthplace of coffee, Ethiopia (an overlooked country with breathtaking landscapes), or planning to taste authentic Costa Rican Coffee straight from the farm, getting one good cup probably won't be enough. While bringing bags of green and roasted whole bean coffee through American airports in your luggage is completely allowed by the TSA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, you might find that your bags get a little extra attention as they go through security screenings.

The main reason for this is that coffee is an agricultural product. If you're bringing bags of coffee through customs, you're supposed to declare them. There are no actual restrictions on bringing coffee into the U.S. for personal use, but it still has to be declared. An agriculture specialist might want to examine your coffee for signs of pests or disease, but typically, you will just be waved through. Still, it's important that you follow the regulations to avoid getting a fine and spending a lot more time in customs than you need to.