The Birthplace Of Coffee Is An Overlooked Country With Breathtaking Landscapes And Adventure

For any traveler serious about seeing the world, Africa is likely high on their list. There's just one problem: where to begin? The world's second-largest continent is home to 54 independent countries, which makes choosing a destination a dizzying endeavor. Africa offers up everything from the incomprehensible vastness of the Sahara to São Tomé and Príncipe, rarely-visited islands that have been called the "African Galapagos." This is in addition to buzzing cities, wide savannas, mountains, jungles, and even Cape Winelands, a world-class wine region without the crowds.

Situated in the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia stands out as one of the continent's most alluring destinations. With over 132 million people, Ethiopia is the second-most populous country in Africa, and has a fascinating and distinct history. Its main language, Amharic, is in the same family as Arabic and Hebrew, and the country is home to a heady mix of religions and spiritual traditions, including Islam, Animism, Judaism, and the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, one of the oldest branches of Christianity.

Ethiopia is also said to be the birthplace of coffee, a beverage that still holds a special place in local culture. This — combined with its peppery, unique cuisine served on the spongy, pancake-like injera bread — makes it a serious draw for lovers of food and drink. The country is also home to mysterious, historical towns and some of the most diverse landscapes in all of Africa, with deserts, deep valleys, and rugged highlands guaranteed to take your breath away.