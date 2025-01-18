Las Vegas' Best Suite For Basketball Fans Is Unbelievably Luxurious With Its Own Private Court
When you're strutting down the Las Vegas strip, you see the shining lights, exciting street performers, and elevated clubs. You feel like you're in a dream world, and in many cases, you are. Whether you're watching a legendary singer on stage at their residency or your favorite sports team dribbling a ball, Vegas is the adult playground where wonderment can become a reality. So, why not make that dream bigger and go home to plush beds fit for royalty, a snazzy whiskey room, and a luxurious private basketball court? The Palms Casino Resort makes that all possible (and then some) with the Hardwood Suite, especially for sports fans who wish to be courtside.
If you're wondering when the other shoe drops ... well, there's a price tag of around $25,000. Don't let your eye bulge out of your head just yet. There's a casino at The Palms ... so, if you hit the jackpot, it'll just be a small dent in your earnings. The total lives up to its amount, making it a luxury, over-the-top stay worth the splurge. Whether inside or outside your room, tons of amenities come with the suite. Also, the elevated attention to detail in the interior design alone will make you never want to leave.
The swanky interior of the Hardwood Suite
The 10,000-square-foot suite was renovated in 2019. The main attraction of the Hardwood Suite is the private basketball court, and the floor has custom installation designed by Joshua Vides, an artist known for his unique black-and-white contemporary work.
It's the kind of place where you can wake up and ball. In fact, the court is so close to the sleeping quarters that guests can hibernate right on the hardwood. Who needs courtside seats when you have a courtside ... bed? Three Murphy beds pull down from the wall where the hoop is, each sleeping two people. The spot accommodates 10 lucky guests, so you can play a full five-on-five game. The other four people can step off the court and lay down on two king beds occupying two separate rooms.
The attention to detail is not just on the court. The chic, dark tones splashed through the bachelor pad give the space a sexy vibe and make the displayed artwork pop. Some of the bathrooms and the locker room have mosaic tile designs from floor to ceiling, adding to the space's uniqueness. Pops of color on graffiti-style walls warm up the stay, giving it a modern yet urban ambiance. The suite has attracted celebrity guests, like rapper Soulja Boy, who gives a full tour of the unit on YouTube.
The amenities of the Hardwood Suite
You can't just live the lifestyles of the rich and famous without the perks that follow. The bells and whistles around the suite start from the time you book the reservation. There is a pre-arrival concierge service and roundtrip airport transportation services. Since you booked the Hardwood Suite, there's no need to stress about the best time to check in for a preferred room. You'll have a VIP check-in and lounge experience.
Upon entrance, you'll find two stories. On the first floor is the basketball court, and after your game, you can freshen up in the state-of-the-art locker room, where robes and towels are provided. Then, head to the whiskey room for a post-game celebratory drink, where a full bar is on display for responsible consumption. The second floor is more for resting and relaxing. You can even watch your buddies warm up and play ball from up top.
Around the pad, you'll find 11 televisions and a pool table, and you can utilize a 24-hour butler service. You never have to leave your room, but if you must, you get one complimentary cabana by the pool for one day during the pool season. In the evening, four guests are allowed a VIP table at Ghostbar. If you're wondering how to choose an all-inclusive resort for your travel style, look no further than a suite at The Palms — though it's not "all-inclusive" per sé, it's pretty darn close!