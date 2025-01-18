Las Vegas' Best Suite For Basketball Fans Is Unbelievably Luxurious With Its Own Private Court

When you're strutting down the Las Vegas strip, you see the shining lights, exciting street performers, and elevated clubs. You feel like you're in a dream world, and in many cases, you are. Whether you're watching a legendary singer on stage at their residency or your favorite sports team dribbling a ball, Vegas is the adult playground where wonderment can become a reality. So, why not make that dream bigger and go home to plush beds fit for royalty, a snazzy whiskey room, and a luxurious private basketball court? The Palms Casino Resort makes that all possible (and then some) with the Hardwood Suite, especially for sports fans who wish to be courtside.

If you're wondering when the other shoe drops ... well, there's a price tag of around $25,000. Don't let your eye bulge out of your head just yet. There's a casino at The Palms ... so, if you hit the jackpot, it'll just be a small dent in your earnings. The total lives up to its amount, making it a luxury, over-the-top stay worth the splurge. Whether inside or outside your room, tons of amenities come with the suite. Also, the elevated attention to detail in the interior design alone will make you never want to leave.