Major Red Flags You're About To Be A Victim Of An ATM Scam In Europe, Per Rick Steves

One of the big questions when you're traveling to Europe is how to handle your money. You have to beware of using the currency exchange at the airport, which generally has high fees and a bad exchange rate, and figure out how much cash to have on hand. Travel pro Rick Steves advises against using your debit card as payment while traveling, except for one circumstance: when you need to take out cash. That, of course, means you're going to be using ATMs, which are a prime place for scammers to take advantage of you. However, Steves has some great advice on how to spot red flags that may mean you're about to be the victim of a scam.

On his website, the travel guide author explains that the first thing you need to be aware of is the people around you. If someone comes up to you while you're using an ATM, they may try to distract you while their partner in crime takes money from the machine after you've entered your PIN. He says, "A scammer may pretend to sell you a newspaper, place a €5 bill at your feet and tell you that you dropped some money, or ask you for a charitable donation. Sometimes the scammers are children." The best way to avoid this is to go inside a bank if you can to use the ATMs there. If you can't, either have a travel partner watch your back or look around beforehand to make sure no one is hovering. If someone tries to speak to you, ignore them and keep an eagle eye on your money.