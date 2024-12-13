The Seemingly Reasonable Airport Purchase That's A Total Waste Of Money Now
There are a lot of things to think about when you're taking an overseas trip. You've got to make sure your passport is valid, book your hotel, plan what you're going to see, consider the country's local dress codes when packing your clothes, and ensure you make your flight on time. It's hardly a surprise that some things can get lost in the shuffle. You may realize when you land that you need cash for things like a taxi to your hotel or a snack after a long plane ride. While travel pro Rick Steves suggests utilizing certain airport amenities, there is one you should definitely skip. Don't use the currency exchange at the airport.
Today, most places accept debit and credit cards, but you may find yourself in a country where cash is more common. If you use an airport currency exchange, you're going to be subject to high fees and bad rates. These establishments know you're likely panicking when you find out you need cash, and you can actually lose quite a bit of money this way. If you're really desperate, you can exchange some money at your bank before you leave home, or you can simply find an ATM at your destination.
Avoid the airport currency exchange kiosk
To get a better exchange rate, your best bet is to hit the airport ATM if you need money immediately. You can ask at the information desk to see if local taxis from the airport even require cash. It's also a good idea to store the bills in a safe place, like the Lanney Money Belt for Travel. If you're not familiar with these accessories, they're generally flat pouches with zipper closures that go around your waist under your clothing. They can hold your passport and travel documents, as well.
There is one other financial aspect to consider as you're enjoying your overseas vacation. While it's a good idea to have your debit card with you for the ATM, it's not what you should be using for general purchases. Ricks Steves avoids using debit cards while traveling abroad to prevent international fees. In addition, if the debit card is stolen and someone uses it, you may not be able to recover that money. While you can dispute the charges, you're still out of cash at that moment, which might put you in a difficult situation. It's better to look into credit cards that don't have foreign transaction fees and use them for purchases instead.