The Seemingly Reasonable Airport Purchase That's A Total Waste Of Money Now

There are a lot of things to think about when you're taking an overseas trip. You've got to make sure your passport is valid, book your hotel, plan what you're going to see, consider the country's local dress codes when packing your clothes, and ensure you make your flight on time. It's hardly a surprise that some things can get lost in the shuffle. You may realize when you land that you need cash for things like a taxi to your hotel or a snack after a long plane ride. While travel pro Rick Steves suggests utilizing certain airport amenities, there is one you should definitely skip. Don't use the currency exchange at the airport.

Today, most places accept debit and credit cards, but you may find yourself in a country where cash is more common. If you use an airport currency exchange, you're going to be subject to high fees and bad rates. These establishments know you're likely panicking when you find out you need cash, and you can actually lose quite a bit of money this way. If you're really desperate, you can exchange some money at your bank before you leave home, or you can simply find an ATM at your destination.