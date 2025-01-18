North Carolina's Oldest Town Is A Walkable Historic Riverfront Gem With Well-Preserved Homes
In between North Carolina's family-friendly Crystal Coast and the artsy beach town of Kitty Hawk lies a walkable riverfront gem perfect for history-loving travelers. This curious destination is known as Bath, the state's first and oldest town. Founded in 1705, Bath has since quadrupled its population, all while maintaining its tight-knit charm and gorgeous historic sites. Sightseers staying nearby or visiting for a day trip will find the best of Bath while touring the town's well-preserved homes and landmarks like St. Thomas Episcopal Church, a quaint red-brick building constructed in 1734.
Best enjoyed during summer days for hours of warm-weather walking tours and activities like fishing or boating, Bath also promises fun during spring and autumn. When spring arrives, local farms like Everlane Flower Co. open to visitors who want to frolic in fields of pick-your-own flowers. Later in the year, autumn ushers in fun events like Bath's Fall Festival, featuring old-school delights like a dunking booth and cakewalk. Whenever you make your trip to Bath, make sure to fill your itinerary with this collection of the town's best historic sites, viewpoints, activities, and more.
Tour the best historic sites in Bath
Start your history tour at the Historic Bath Exhibit Center. Located in the former Bath High School, built in 1918, the center introduces visitors to local legends and histories before handing them a guide full of information about historic sites around town. This guide will be a lifeline for out-of-town sightseers, as many of Bath's most interesting historic homes aren't listed by name on Google Maps.
Before straying too far from the center, stroll down Harding Street to see the Van Der Veer House, a 1790 home named after Bank of Washington founder Jacob Van Der Veer. Next, make your way to the Palmer-Marsh House, where an informational placard tells the stories of 1700s British Col. Robert Palmer and the 1800s Marsh family. From there, travelers can walk toward South Main Street to see the Glebe House, a home constructed between 1827 and 1832 that once belonged to North Carolina State Fair founder Dr. John F. Tompkins. Wrap up your walking tour with two stunning historic sites, St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the Bonner House. The church has a history almost as old as the town itself, while the Bonner House showcases details preserved from when it was originally constructed in 1830.
Discover Bath's top activities, restaurants, and places to stay
After exploring Bath history, check out the region's other exciting activities. At sunrise or sunset, catch the town's best views at Bonner's Point, a cozy waterfront overlook area. Enjoy the water even more while fishing in nearby Bath Creek, where trout, bass, and redfish are abundant. In the summer, travelers looking for family-friendly vacation destinations other than Aruba and the Maldives can spend a day at nearby Goose Creek State Park. With hiking trails, a swimming beach, and campgrounds, the park is the perfect place for Bath sightseers to unwind and appreciate the great outdoors. In the spring, Bath visitors can pick their own bouquet of seasonal blooms at Everlane Flower Co. Less than five minutes from Bath, this flower farm welcomes springtime visitors to try a pick-your-own flower experience.
After days full of adventure, travelers can rest and relax at the adorable Inn on Bath Creek, a cozy stay where every guest gets treated to a three-course breakfast during their visit. For lunch and dinner, Old Town Country Kitchen keeps Bath fed with a menu featuring country-fried seafood, classic burger meals, and chili cheese fries.