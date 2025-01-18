North Carolina's Oldest Town Is A Walkable Historic Riverfront Gem With Well-Preserved Homes

In between North Carolina's family-friendly Crystal Coast and the artsy beach town of Kitty Hawk lies a walkable riverfront gem perfect for history-loving travelers. This curious destination is known as Bath, the state's first and oldest town. Founded in 1705, Bath has since quadrupled its population, all while maintaining its tight-knit charm and gorgeous historic sites. Sightseers staying nearby or visiting for a day trip will find the best of Bath while touring the town's well-preserved homes and landmarks like St. Thomas Episcopal Church, a quaint red-brick building constructed in 1734.

Best enjoyed during summer days for hours of warm-weather walking tours and activities like fishing or boating, Bath also promises fun during spring and autumn. When spring arrives, local farms like Everlane Flower Co. open to visitors who want to frolic in fields of pick-your-own flowers. Later in the year, autumn ushers in fun events like Bath's Fall Festival, featuring old-school delights like a dunking booth and cakewalk. Whenever you make your trip to Bath, make sure to fill your itinerary with this collection of the town's best historic sites, viewpoints, activities, and more.