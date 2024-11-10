13 Most Family-Friendly Vacation Destinations With Teenagers

The vacations spent in the company of family are often among the most memorable. For a brief interlude, stress melts away and work, school, studies, and deadlines all disappear. But for families traveling with teenagers, any trip, however joyful, needs to work to keep the youngsters engaged. Teenagers can get easily bored, but they also like to feel like they are in control of what they do. This doesn't mean that you have to plan a voyage to a city, where there are thousands of options, or organize an endless schedule of outdoor pursuits in some remote part of the world. But you do need to find a combination that, as Lee Friedman, founder of family travel company Mango Tree Travel explains, "aligns with your family's dynamic and your kids' interests and personalities."

Islands picked Friedman's brain for what makes a destination a good choice for families with teenagers, and asked her for some places that would be ideal options. "Teens need space and freedom of movement. The perfect destination is one where you'll feel at ease letting them roam a bit on their own." Here are some of her picks, along with others that will ensure your teenagers will come back with memories of a lifetime. "Our biggest piece of advice is to get your teenagers involved in the planning. Run ideas by them early and see what gets them excited, which activities they'd like to prioritize, and what type of vacation feels right to them."