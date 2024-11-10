13 Most Family-Friendly Vacation Destinations With Teenagers
The vacations spent in the company of family are often among the most memorable. For a brief interlude, stress melts away and work, school, studies, and deadlines all disappear. But for families traveling with teenagers, any trip, however joyful, needs to work to keep the youngsters engaged. Teenagers can get easily bored, but they also like to feel like they are in control of what they do. This doesn't mean that you have to plan a voyage to a city, where there are thousands of options, or organize an endless schedule of outdoor pursuits in some remote part of the world. But you do need to find a combination that, as Lee Friedman, founder of family travel company Mango Tree Travel explains, "aligns with your family's dynamic and your kids' interests and personalities."
Islands picked Friedman's brain for what makes a destination a good choice for families with teenagers, and asked her for some places that would be ideal options. "Teens need space and freedom of movement. The perfect destination is one where you'll feel at ease letting them roam a bit on their own." Here are some of her picks, along with others that will ensure your teenagers will come back with memories of a lifetime. "Our biggest piece of advice is to get your teenagers involved in the planning. Run ideas by them early and see what gets them excited, which activities they'd like to prioritize, and what type of vacation feels right to them."
Ambergris Caye, Belize
The Central American nation of Belize has hundreds of islands, some specks in the sea that are devoid of inhabitants, others large and developed, primed to receive visitors. Ambergris Caye is the biggest of Belize's islands, measuring a healthy 25 miles from top to bottom. It's a relaxed place, with good beaches and clear waters offshore. Most of the island's roads used to be sandy, setting the tone for the relaxed vibe, but now some are finished with tarmac. Either way, it's an easy destination for families to enjoy.
"We just booked a family with teens for a Christmas trip on the island of Ambergris Caye in Belize, for example, where it's easy to get around by golf cart — something teenagers will have a blast doing independently," declares Lee Friedman. There is lots here to keep teens entertained, from snorkeling to the impressive range of hotels, from the wealth of soft-sand beaches to the simple pleasure of whizzing around the island on a golf cart. The snorkeling from the island is especially alluring, with an extensive barrier reef close by, quickly accessible by boat. There is one main town on the island, San Pedro, which serves as the hub of tourism activities. Stay anywhere on the island outside San Pedro, and you're likely to have a vacation where you can really focus on your family time together.
Aruba
An independent nation that operates within the Dutch kingdom, Aruba is a Caribbean island that has some of the finest beaches in the region. For teens looking for a break, it really is a perfect option. "Many families with teenagers feel so tired from their daily routines of sports, constant schedules, and college applications, and a low-key trip to the Caribbean islands can be a fantastic recharge," says Lee Friedman. What visitors will find is a good range of beaches all over the island.
Among the highlights are Baby Beach, a crescent shaped bay thus named because the water is shallow and calm, making it ideal for youngsters (don't worry, teens will love it too). Palm Beach rolls along the shore for two miles, and is a center of hotels, restaurants, and lots of shops to buy gifts and souvenirs. Aruba, in fact, has no shortage of places to stay, a plus for Friedman. "Teenagers need more space, of course, than little kids so we recommend picking an island that has good hotel options with suites for families." You can hit the many beaches, of course, and snorkel from them, but that's not all. Other options include a ride on a submarine, a horseback ride through the arid countryside, and trips on ATVs through Aruba's rugged interior. There is even a fun water park worth checking out.
Azores, Portugal
For Lee Friedman, this Southern European country has a nice mix of culture, a slow pace, and outdoor activities. She points specifically to the Azores as a destination not to be overlooked. There are nine islands in the Azores archipelago, and they offer variety, though visitors will find nature at every turn. There are soaring, jagged, verdant peaks, with waterfalls running down their creases into volcanic lakes, winding coastlines with clear turquoise seas, and secret swimming holes that are perfect for a family dip. But travelers will also encounter large urban areas, where hotels, restaurants and shops allow tourists to enjoy all the creature comforts.
For hikers, the islands promise plenty of trails. For families, the natural exploration will come, hopefully, as a welcome break from endless screen time. Teens can learn to surf on gentle swells around the island. They can also take a break from the board at natural swimming pools that form close to the shore. Hiking routes fall and rise with the island's sensuous contours, and along the way, visitors might see sheer cliffs, and endless views of the Atlantic. In pretty towns like Ponta Delgada, where cool mosaics enliven sidewalks and roads, tourists will be able to hang out at a streetside cafe and order tasty bites to eat.
Chiang Mai, Thailand
While Bangkok might be the capital of Thailand, and the most frenetic city in that Southeast Asian nation, Chiang Mai offers travelers a more serene but equally scintillating alternative. It's definitely a calmer place than Bangkok, and with its array of nature, temples, and outdoor excursions, it's a great choice for teenagers in Northern Thailand. Since the country is a good destination to travel on a budget, one where the U.S. dollar goes furthest, it's a good place where you can let your teens set up some of the vacation. "Consider giving them a budget for some portion of the trip so they can understand what goes into planning a great adventure," suggests Lee Friedman.
Hikes begin right from the heart of the city, like the Monk's Trail that cuts through dense forest en route to a temple. Chiang Mai is filled with temples, from Wat Phra That sitting on the iconic Doi Suthep mountain, to smaller shrines with gleaming roofs around the city. Teens endlessly searching for a cool spot to post on Instagram can find hip cafes and shops, and they can also find unique finds at Chiang Mai's night markets. Families can hit the rapids on a whitewater rafting trip, or bump around the countryside on an ATV. And of course, to not mention the great Thai food on offer in Chiang Mai would be a travesty, with dishes of scrumptious, spicy chow often sold for a few dollars at the night markets.
Denver, Colorado
From exciting outdoor options, to shopping, and sightseeing, there is much to offer in the Mile High City. But even then, with so much to do, Lee Friedman recommends not over-scheduling a vacation with a start at the crack of dawn every day. "Don't plan too many early morning activities when traveling with teenagers. Let them sleep in and recharge from their busy lives while you enjoy a delicious breakfast and coffee with a view." Once your teens are fully charged and ready to hit the town, they can burn some calories at all the active options that Denver has to offer. It's a city with a large skatepark in the heart of town, an arena of terrain with bumps, jumps, and bowls that spreads over 60,000 square feet.
Kids can also hit the water and go kayaking, or find a bike trail that travels around the city center. For some more thrills, book a day at a theme park, with the old-school style Lakeside Amusement Park and the large Water World among the choices. Elsewhere, shopping centers are dotted around the city. Denver also has a rich art tradition, from the Denver Art Museum and Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, to the Colorado Symphony and venues that promise performing arts. Sports fans will find plenty of local teams to cheer — the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rockies, and Denver Broncos to name a few.
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
These islands moored in the Pacific Ocean are a fascinating, unique place of nature where teenagers can reconnect with the animal kingdom. Plan smartly, and you can get the most from your first trip there. More than 10 islands make up the archipelago, and some of them support tourist infrastructure with hotels, restaurants, and tour operators. As you might expect from islands that sit in a remote spot near the Equator, the Galápagos has lots of beaches that are fine places for lounging, or taking a leisurely dip with your teens.
Some incredible rock structures appear around the islands, from sharp cliffs to formations that seem to just erupt from the sea. Most exciting of all is the chance to see animals in their natural habitat, with one-fifth of the marine creatures there not found anywhere else on the planet. For some travelers, the highlight of a trip to the islands is seeing the giant tortoises, animals that gave the archipelago its name ("galapago" is Spanish for saddle, a reference to the tortoises' large shell).
Granada, Spain
This city in southern Spain is home to a diversity of cultural influences, refined over centuries, that represent fascinating living history. It was founded as a kingdom by the Moors, Muslims from North Africa and the southern section of Spain and Portugal, and is now a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination that you don't want to miss. The cultural mixture is evident in the buildings you can visit. Your first stop should be the Alhambra, a coterie of buildings and green spaces that served as a center of political power.
There is much architecture, and many plants to admire. An equally impressive sight is Granada Cathedral, where influences range from Gothic to Baroque to Renaissance. Teens looking for a little indoor mental stimulation can check out the Science Park, a huge museum that has many interactive exhibits, or watch a flamenco performance. And for a little gustatory discovery, families can sample some local delights, such as smoked sardines, San Anton pot (a stew with sausage and beans), and eggplants that are prepared with honey.
The Maldives
The Indian Ocean nation has some of the most beautiful seascapes in the world. And with its popular single-island resort model, it's extremely safe for tourists on vacation at these resorts. While swimming in the sea is one of the most amazing things to do in the Maldives — we know, based on personal experience of having visited the country on multiple occasions — resorts also tend to have pools. That's a huge bonus for Lee Friedman, who recommends that families, wherever they travel, "book a place with extra bedrooms and essential perks like Wi-Fi, a gym, and a good-sized pool."
The Maldives is where you can find resorts where villas are designed in such a way that teens can feel like they have their own space, and the sense of independence that they often crave. The island resorts also allow teens to hang out with their peers at teen clubs. They can also spend time digging their toes in the soft sand on fabulous beaches, and swim with whale sharks, an excursion that teens are likely to never forget.
Mauritius
Another nation in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius has a fabulous array of resorts, interesting culture, and some dramatic terrain. These are all things that will help teens to stay off their screens, which Lee Friedman wholeheartedly recommends. "Talk ahead of your trip with your kids about setting limits on devices to encourage a true rest and reset," he says, "for mom and dad too!" Mauritius has some excellent high-end resorts, the types of places that offer spas, superb beaches, and activities like archery, tennis, and water sports that are perfect for restless teens.
Visitors will find opportunities for great hiking on the island, exploring forests, gorges, and mountains along the way. They might even spot pink pigeons en route. You also learn about the island's ever-changing history, a country that was under the control of the French, Dutch and English for various periods. And Mauritius also has a deep vein of Indian culture, with more than half of the population tracing their lineage back to India.
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
This Central American country is great for active families with teenagers, notes Lee Friedman. This town sits on the Pacific coast, in the south of Nicaragua not far from the border with Costa Rica. It is a popular tourism hub in the country, with cruise ships regularly docking there, and independent tourists making the trip down from the capital Managua. It is also one of the most highly rated destinations in Central America for solo travelers, so teens in search of a little independence can also find plenty to do.
Surfing is a big draw for visitors to the town, with consistent Pacific waves rolling into the shore north and south of the town. Hiking, biking, and horseback rides in the area are also easy to organize, and there is even a zipline course in the hills close by. For sea lovers that prefer their activities a little more sedate, the town also boasts some fine beaches. You can get a great overview of San Juan del Sur from the Christ of the Mercy statue, set up on a hill and looking over the town, the mountains behind it, and the Pacific Ocean.
Singapore
A city-island nation in Southeast Asia, Singapore holds the distinction of being the most expensive city in the world (tied with Zurich), according to the Economist Intelligence Unit. It brims with fun things to do, has great food, is very safe, and has a famously efficient public transport system so teens can be left free to explore. While the high cost of accommodations can be quite shocking to visitors, it's important to look past that, as Lee Friedman points out.
"If possible, try not to let budget and price be the driving factor of your decisions!" he says. "Budget is important, of course, but you won't have many more chances for exploration with your kids before they go off on their own, and traveling with your kids during the teen years is worth the splurge." Some of the places to check out include the mammoth rooftop pool at Marina Bay Sands, the surreal, hellish sculptures at Haw Par Villa, the mesmerizing indoor waterfall at Jewel Changi Airport, and the huge array of food stalls around the island serving lip-smacking, addictive food that sometimes melds flavors from Indian, Chinese, and Malay cuisines.
St. John, US Virgin Islands
As Lee Friedman posits, a Caribbean island is a great option for families with teens. U.S. travelers going to St. John enjoy the benefit of not needing a passport to travel to the island. While St. John has some of the most gorgeous campgrounds in the Caribbean, it also has a lot more to offer to visitors. Hikers will be able to explore a network of trails, with more than 20 routes around the island, ranging from easy to others that are geared toward hiking pros.
The east of the island has areas that are undeveloped and rugged, perfect for exploring on a jeep or ATV. And of course the fine strands of sand and water around the island make St John a smart choice for beach bunnies. For families with teens, staying in Cruz Bay, a town in the west of the island, is a good option. It's a place where the beach, restaurants, and places to get ice cream and snacks are all an easy walk from each other.
Sydney, Australia
One of the largest cities in Australia is a bustling, exciting destination for travelers of any age. Visitors will find some great beaches there, and Insta-worthy structures that will keep teens enthralled. There is so much to do here. Of course the Sydney Opera House and nearby Sydney Harbour Bridge are iconic sites, staples of Sydney that are known around the world. For adventurous teens, the climb on the Harbour Bridge will be an unforgettable excursion, with views of the city, harbor, and sky all part of the experience.
Travelers can take walks along the coast, near renowned beaches like Bondi Beach, and understand the appeal of this cosmopolitan city. While any time of year is great for a visit to Sydney, consider going in the Antipodean winter (when it's summer in the U.S.), when Vivid takes over the city for three weeks. The extravaganza promises music and creativity, but its greatest allure is perhaps the use of light to transform Sydney into a giant canvas of color.
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
This Central American country is a smart choice for families with teenagers, according to Lee Friedman. That might be because of its handsome range of activities that it can offer teens. The nature is an obvious starting point, with coastlines on both the Atlantic and Pacific side of the country allowing beach bums a place to lounge to their hearts' content. Rainforests dot the nation, and within them, travelers can encounter a rich vein of wildlife.
You can go rafting or kayaking down a river, explore caves, look over a forest canopy while strapped into a zipline, and learn to surf on consistent swells. The surfing, in fact, is one of the main draws to Tamarindo, a laid-back town on the Pacific. It's a popular tourism spot, so a good infrastructure has developed for visitors, with a sound choice of places to stay and eat. It's also safe, making it an ideal alternative for teens who crave a little freedom to roam.