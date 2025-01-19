One Of America's Longest-Operating Hotels Is An Undeniably Elegant Icon In The Heart Of Downtown Chicago
If you're planning a trip to Chicago, you have endless options when booking a place to stay. While there are plenty of modern hotels with stylish vibes and contemporary furnishings to choose from, the elegant charm of a historic hotel is incomparable. Exuding Gilded Age glamour and opulence, Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel, is a sparkling jewel in the heart of downtown Chicago.
Welcoming guests into its luxurious embrace since 1871, it's the longest-running hotel in Chicago. (Though, contrary to the hotel's claims, it is not the longest-running hotel in the U.S., which falls to the Beekman Arms and Delamater Inn in Rhinebeck, New York, or to Concord's Colonial Inn in Massachusetts or, if you count Puerto Rico as part of the U.S., Hotel El Convento in San Juan.) But next to grandiose Chicago hotels with glistening indoor pools like InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile — the Palmer House is one of the Windy City's most beloved hotels.
Boasting elegantly appointed guest rooms and a lavish lobby, the hotel will transport you to another era while keeping you close to modern comforts that include a full-service spa and a 24-hour fitness center. With downtown Chicago at your doorstep, you'll be within walking distance of plenty of popular attractions like Millenium Park and the Art Institute of Chicago. Wherever your adventures take you, the Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel, makes a magnificent home base for your Chicago getaway.
Immerse yourself in historic luxury at the Palmer House
Checking into the Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel, you'll be immersed in its rich history. The original hotel — built as a rather extravagant wedding present from a Chicago business tycoon to his high society bride — was constructed in 1871, but succumbed to the flames of the Great Chicago Fire just 13 days after its grand opening. Following a costly reconstruction, the hotel reopened several years later and has been welcoming guests ever since, including luminaries such as Oscar Wilde, Judy Garland, and dozens of U.S. Presidents.
While you certainly don't have to be a Hollywood legend or a wealthy politician to stay at the grand hotel, you'll feel like royalty when stepping into its lavish lobby. The French-inspired architecture features a stunning ceiling painted with Grecian murals as well as 24-karat gold-winged angels courtesy of Tiffany & Co. If you want to bask in the luxury, sip a signature cocktail from The Lobby Bar, or enjoy a delicious dinner from the Lockwood Restaurant. Be sure to pop into the Lockwood Express for dessert, where you can pick up a famous Palmer House Brownie. The confection was, pastry professionals claim, invented in the Palmer House kitchen in 1893, and it's still baked over a century later using its original recipe.
Enjoy hotel amenities and explore downtown attractions
While it may be hard to tear yourself away from the magnificent lobby, the rooms at the Palmer House are a beautiful place to lay your head. Choose from cozy standard rooms with double-sized Hilton Serenity beds, or luxurious king-sized bed suites with living areas and fireplaces. Each room is adorned with timelessly elegant furnishings. Unwind with a luxurious massage, get your blood pumping in the equipment-packed Health Club, or take a refreshing swim in the heated indoor pool.
When you're ready to venture out of the hotel, you'll find yourself within close proximity to an array of Chicago attractions. Walk to Millenium Park to touch "The Bean," a shiny outdoor art installation formally known as Cloud Gate, and strike a jazzy pose below the famous Chicago Theatre marquee a couple of blocks over. While you're in the area, don't miss the Art Institute of Chicago. The nearly 1-million-square-foot space houses over 260,000 works of art and artifacts, including Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet paintings. Also be sure to stroll over to E. Adams Street and Michigan Avenue to see the Begin Route 66 Sign, which marks the starting point for America's most underrated road trip. After you see all the sights and sounds Chicago has to offer, you can journey back to your historic dream hotel for the evening for a restful night.