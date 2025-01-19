One Of America's Longest-Operating Hotels Is An Undeniably Elegant Icon In The Heart Of Downtown Chicago

If you're planning a trip to Chicago, you have endless options when booking a place to stay. While there are plenty of modern hotels with stylish vibes and contemporary furnishings to choose from, the elegant charm of a historic hotel is incomparable. Exuding Gilded Age glamour and opulence, Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel, is a sparkling jewel in the heart of downtown Chicago.

Welcoming guests into its luxurious embrace since 1871, it's the longest-running hotel in Chicago. (Though, contrary to the hotel's claims, it is not the longest-running hotel in the U.S., which falls to the Beekman Arms and Delamater Inn in Rhinebeck, New York, or to Concord's Colonial Inn in Massachusetts or, if you count Puerto Rico as part of the U.S., Hotel El Convento in San Juan.) But next to grandiose Chicago hotels with glistening indoor pools like InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile — the Palmer House is one of the Windy City's most beloved hotels.

Boasting elegantly appointed guest rooms and a lavish lobby, the hotel will transport you to another era while keeping you close to modern comforts that include a full-service spa and a 24-hour fitness center. With downtown Chicago at your doorstep, you'll be within walking distance of plenty of popular attractions like Millenium Park and the Art Institute of Chicago. Wherever your adventures take you, the Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel, makes a magnificent home base for your Chicago getaway.