One Of The Largest Indoor Pools In America Glistens Inside A Grandiose Chicago Hotel
Well situated on ”The Magnificent Mile', a bustling strip of entertainment options, culture, and fine dining, and a 10-minute drive from West Town — a Chicago neighborhood known for culinary excellence and unique architecture — InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile is a grand structure that hearkens back to a golden era of 1970s architecture. Originally designed as an exclusive athletic club in 1929, no expenses were spared on the 32-story property, from the 12,000-pound Baccarat chandelier that illuminates its Grand Ballroom, to the Moorish-inspired golden dome that crowns the building. The hotel's spaces display a mixture of classic Middle Eastern motifs that range from Egyptian to Assyrian to Greek, and the grandiose junior Olympic-sized swimming pool on the 14th floor — one of the largest pools in America — is no different.
The pool shimmers beneath high ceilings decorated with ornate white cornices and wrought-iron lanterns emitting a delicate light. Grand archways accompany Spanish blue majolica tiles and the nearly floor-to-ceiling windows are adorned with sea-green stained glass. A terra-cotta fountain featuring the Roman sea god Neptune presides over the scene. Striped loungers complete the sensation that you are on a luxurious Mediterranean vacation without the crowds.
Enjoy a luxurious day at InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile
Your journey to lapping and wading bliss begins with valet parking at the hotel. Head to the 14th floor where, whether you are a practiced swimmer or mostly there for the luxury vibes, your dreams of becoming an aquatic deity are close at hand. A day pass grants you access to the heated waters that run from a shallow 4-ft to a deeper 7-ft, and with dividers sectioning the 25-yard length into 4 lanes, practicing your laps is easy and can be done any time from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. However, children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Alternatively, the first-come, first-served poolside seating includes towel service, loungers, and rattan-filled bleachers that are perfect for reclining in while observing the swimmers. The pool also becomes an enchanting, charming spot for a film during their family-friendly movie nights every Friday and Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Float on inner tubes or munch a kettle of popcorn poolside while viewing a film on their drive-in style removable screen. Wi-Fi is also readily available in case you prefer scrolling, catching up on online tasks, or uploading a post or two from your picturesque daycation. However you choose to take a load off from daily stresses, serenity awaits at this magnificent pool.
Explore additional amenities at InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile
Your day pass also grants you access to the hotel's fitness center. Fully decked out with Peloton bikes and treadmills, punching bags, and TRX and BOSU bands and balls, the fitness center is a perfect place for gym enthusiasts to reach their strengthening, balancing, and endurance goals. Lockers, showers, and bathing suit dryers equip the dressing rooms, and a sauna is built into both the men and women's sides.
After a day of swimming and working out, a nourishing meal may be in order. The hotel's restaurant menus range from a fusion of robust Peruvian flavors and refined Japanese tastes at Casa Chi to hearty American delights such as Cajun Eggs Benedict or strawberry cream cheese-filled French toast at Center Court. To further entice your appetite, the hotel offers a 10% discount off food purchases from Center Court or the famously monikered Michael Jordan's Steak House, where you can order tender cuts of dry-aged beef. Tripadvisor reviews laud the tasty, fresh ingredients and exceptional restaurant service.
At $40 for adults and $25 for children, a day pass to the pool and fitness center, and access to the hotel's amenities is a reasonable price. Note that the hotel building includes two towers, and the pool and fitness center are tucked in the Executive Tower. You can press 'FC' on the elevator of that tower, or go to the 12th floor from the Grand Tower and then walk down the hallway to the fitness center's entrance. For a lower price on parking, there is a parking garage one block away on E. Illinois St.