One Of The Largest Indoor Pools In America Glistens Inside A Grandiose Chicago Hotel

Your day pass also grants you access to the hotel's fitness center. Fully decked out with Peloton bikes and treadmills, punching bags, and TRX and BOSU bands and balls, the fitness center is a perfect place for gym enthusiasts to reach their strengthening, balancing, and endurance goals. Lockers, showers, and bathing suit dryers equip the dressing rooms, and a sauna is built into both the men and women's sides.

After a day of swimming and working out, a nourishing meal may be in order. The hotel's restaurant menus range from a fusion of robust Peruvian flavors and refined Japanese tastes at Casa Chi to hearty American delights such as Cajun Eggs Benedict or strawberry cream cheese-filled French toast at Center Court. To further entice your appetite, the hotel offers a 10% discount off food purchases from Center Court or the famously monikered Michael Jordan's Steak House, where you can order tender cuts of dry-aged beef. Tripadvisor reviews laud the tasty, fresh ingredients and exceptional restaurant service.

At $40 for adults and $25 for children, a day pass to the pool and fitness center, and access to the hotel's amenities is a reasonable price. Note that the hotel building includes two towers, and the pool and fitness center are tucked in the Executive Tower. You can press 'FC' on the elevator of that tower, or go to the 12th floor from the Grand Tower and then walk down the hallway to the fitness center's entrance. For a lower price on parking, there is a parking garage one block away on E. Illinois St.