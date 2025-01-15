The Portuguese Beach Region Where Rick Steves Says You Can See The 'Land's End Of Europe'
If you're trying to decide between Lisbon or Porto on your next trip to Portugal, you might want to start in the former if you're looking forward to fun in the sun. And you'll get plenty of that in the Algarve, the southernmost region of Portugal. The Algarve is notable for its beautiful beaches, excellent weather, scrumptious food, and vibrant local culture that makes it the perfect warm-weather destination. It's also home to what Rick Steves notes as the "Land's End of Europe" –– the most extreme southwestern point you can go while still being in continental Europe (not including any islands or territories that are controlled by European countries). Other places also claim to be geological extremes in Europe as well but in different directions.
The Algarve is located near the Atlantic Ocean, although many people who have traveled there have remarked that its climate is reminiscent of the Mediterranean. There are several ways to get to this region of Portugal, and all methods are fairly easy. If you'd like to fly there, it's simple enough to get a plane from other countries to Faro Airport in the region's capital. Or, if you're hoping to take a Portuguese road trip, driving to Faro from Lisbon takes about three hours (making it slightly too far for a day trip, but could make a good multi-day stop on a longer journey). There are also trains available from both Porto and Lisbon, if you don't want to bother with airport security but don't want to drive yourself.
The Algarve is full of natural wonders like beaches, cliffs, and Land's End
If you're looking for amazing beaches, the Algarve has so many options that it might be tough to decide. It's easy to find everything from luxury resorts to rugged capes, including the family-friendly beach of Armação de Pêra. The Algarve's coastline is dotted with several beachy cities and towns, including Lagos, Burgau, Praia da Luz, and Salema. Burgau in particular has excellent beaches, as well as stunning, whitewashed buildings –– making it a dead ringer (in some ways) for places like Santorini. Not only will you find lovely golden sands all along the coast, but you'll also see plenty of beautiful cliffs and rocks jutting out from the clear, blue water. The town of Albufeira has two excellent places to get gorgeous views of rocky beaches such as Praia da Falésia, well-known for its reddish-brown cliffs. In addition to sunbathing, swimming, and taking excellent Instagram pictures, you can easily find places to surf, fish, see marine life, and more.
But if you're interested in seeing Europe's Land's End, you should head to Cape Saint Vincent (Farol do Cabo de Sao Vicente), which has a lighthouse that is open daily. The viewpoint is less than a 15-minute drive from the town of Sagres, which is less than 40 minutes from Lagos, and about an hour and a half from Faro. Sagres is also a popular town to visit, especially if you want to surf, spend time at the beach, and visit some historical sites as well. The area is closely associated with famous 15th-century explorers like Vasco da Gama and Prince Henry the Navigator, for the history buffs who are visiting Portugal.
The Algarve in Portugal is also full of food, wine, and culture
Keep in mind that although the Algarve is very tourist-friendly, most people who live there only speak Portuguese, so be sure to have some basic understanding of the language, especially when it comes to food. The cuisine in the Algarve is, of course, some of the best seafood you can get in the country, especially shellfish like shrimp, clams, lobster, and more. But you can also find plenty of beef and pork dishes –– or even dishes that are naturally vegetarian (like legumes). And, of course, there are lots of traditional pastries and desserts that are worth saving room for, like custard tarts and flan. Much like other areas of Portugal, the Algarve is also known for its wine, so it's worth taking a tour of the different wineries in the area. Portimão, Lagoa, Tavira, and Lagos all have distinct varieties of wine as well, especially full-bodied red wines that are still refreshing in the summer, like Tinta Negra Mole.
And one of the best things to do in the Algarve is to explore the various towns to get a sense of their history. Many locals belong to all kinds of trades beyond hospitality, including artisans who make pottery, fabrics, tilework, and more, so you're sure to find unique goods and beautifully colorful souvenirs to take home with you. You can also find ancient sites, beautiful churches, and medieval castles throughout the region if you're looking for more history and art on your trip. While you're in the Algarve, you'll also find plenty of places for traditional music and dancing. If you're planning a trip to southern Portugal, don't miss our guide on the best things to do in Lisbon.