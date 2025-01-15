The Portuguese Beach Region Where Rick Steves Says You Can See The 'Land's End Of Europe'

If you're trying to decide between Lisbon or Porto on your next trip to Portugal, you might want to start in the former if you're looking forward to fun in the sun. And you'll get plenty of that in the Algarve, the southernmost region of Portugal. The Algarve is notable for its beautiful beaches, excellent weather, scrumptious food, and vibrant local culture that makes it the perfect warm-weather destination. It's also home to what Rick Steves notes as the "Land's End of Europe" –– the most extreme southwestern point you can go while still being in continental Europe (not including any islands or territories that are controlled by European countries). Other places also claim to be geological extremes in Europe as well but in different directions.

The Algarve is located near the Atlantic Ocean, although many people who have traveled there have remarked that its climate is reminiscent of the Mediterranean. There are several ways to get to this region of Portugal, and all methods are fairly easy. If you'd like to fly there, it's simple enough to get a plane from other countries to Faro Airport in the region's capital. Or, if you're hoping to take a Portuguese road trip, driving to Faro from Lisbon takes about three hours (making it slightly too far for a day trip, but could make a good multi-day stop on a longer journey). There are also trains available from both Porto and Lisbon, if you don't want to bother with airport security but don't want to drive yourself.