Hidden Coves And Unique Landscapes Make This The Best Family-Friendly Beach In The Algarve

From whitewashed fishing villages to stunning luxury resorts, and rugged cliffs, towering surf breaks, endless sunshine, and golden-sand beaches, it is fair to say that the Algarve in southern Portugal has it all. It is one of the most popular vacation spots in Europe for families looking for warm weather, great food, gorgeous scenery, and a laid-back approach to life.

Advertisement

There are plenty of delightful spots in the Algarve. From the historic cobblestone streets of Faro overlooking the lagoons and wetlands of the Parque Natural da Ria Formosa, to the amazing surfing beaches of Sagres, this little slice of European charm offers a surprisingly diverse range of attractions and entertainment. But if there is one thing that the Algarve does better than almost anywhere else in Europe, it is family-friendly beaches. It is one of the cheapest European beach destinations and full of beautiful stretches of sand, from tiny, hidden bays enclosed by soaring cliffs to vast sweeping beaches dotted with umbrellas and loungers.

Even in this coastal wonderland, Armação de Pêra stands out. With 2.5 miles of pristine beach stretching east and a tangle of weathered, golden limestone cliffs, inlets, and sea caves to the west, it combines the best features of the Algarve. With great restaurants, a dash of history, and proximity to Comporta, one of the best beaches in Portugal, Armação de Pêra is a family-friendly paradise that demands a visit.

Advertisement