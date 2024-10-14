Hidden Coves And Unique Landscapes Make This The Best Family-Friendly Beach In The Algarve
From whitewashed fishing villages to stunning luxury resorts, and rugged cliffs, towering surf breaks, endless sunshine, and golden-sand beaches, it is fair to say that the Algarve in southern Portugal has it all. It is one of the most popular vacation spots in Europe for families looking for warm weather, great food, gorgeous scenery, and a laid-back approach to life.
There are plenty of delightful spots in the Algarve. From the historic cobblestone streets of Faro overlooking the lagoons and wetlands of the Parque Natural da Ria Formosa, to the amazing surfing beaches of Sagres, this little slice of European charm offers a surprisingly diverse range of attractions and entertainment. But if there is one thing that the Algarve does better than almost anywhere else in Europe, it is family-friendly beaches. It is one of the cheapest European beach destinations and full of beautiful stretches of sand, from tiny, hidden bays enclosed by soaring cliffs to vast sweeping beaches dotted with umbrellas and loungers.
Even in this coastal wonderland, Armação de Pêra stands out. With 2.5 miles of pristine beach stretching east and a tangle of weathered, golden limestone cliffs, inlets, and sea caves to the west, it combines the best features of the Algarve. With great restaurants, a dash of history, and proximity to Comporta, one of the best beaches in Portugal, Armação de Pêra is a family-friendly paradise that demands a visit.
Sea caves, water parks, and uncrowded beaches
Exploring the hidden coves and breathtaking cliffs and caves around Armação de Pêra is best done from the water. A sunset boat tour gives you the chance to explore the magical Benagil Caves as well as a selection of exquisite beaches that are only accessible by boat. The Benagil Cave is one of the Algarve's most iconic landmarks, a hollow dome of limestone that contains a beach, illuminated by a shaft of sunlight shining through a hole in the ceiling. Similar to Mexico's hidden beach, the Playa de Amor, you can only get to this remarkable natural wonder by water, through spectacular arches of golden rock.
As well as an opportunity to explore one of the most beautiful coastlines in Portugal, staying in Armação de Pêra gives families the chance to explore the highlights of the Algarve while avoiding some of the crowds. The town itself has seen significant development and is full of vacation homes and hotels, but it is quieter than other spots along the coast and there is still plenty of charm and history. The old town next to Fishermen's Beach has a peaceful village vibe and the Fort of St. Anthony is an interesting spot for history buffs. Eating out in town is an affordable delight, with all-you-can-eat seafood at Casa de Pasto Zé Leiteiro and wonderful seafront views at Serol. The bright lights and nightlife of Albefueria are just a short drive away, and you are also in easy reach of the best family-friendly attractions of the region, including Zoomarine, Aqualand, Slide & Splash, and the fortified town of Silves.