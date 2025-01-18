Sports Fans In This Midwestern State Enjoy The Cheapest Ticket Prices In America

Catching your favorite team in the flesh has turned into somewhat of a pipe dream. And no, we're not talking about guzzling beers at the best sports bars or splurging half your paycheck on expensive streaming subscriptions to keep up with every play. We're talking about ticket prices being so outrageously pricey that they make staying home and parking yourself on the couch the only sane option. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs fans after Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce when, suddenly, football games turned into pricey mini Swiftie conventions (much like the stops on her Eras Tour). Outside of Kansas City, too, fans have been grappling with sticker shock, but Michigan? The state's out here making us all jealous with its budget-friendly live sports scene.

Michiganders apparently only fork over $101 on average at sporting events, at least according to a 2024 report by Remitly. Sure, they don't have a soccer team (at least as far as Major League Soccer is concerned), but who cares when football tickets are just $170, baseball's $57, basketball's $66, and hockey's $109? Those numbers sound almost mythical compared to what the rest of us are paying. But before you pack your bags and move to Detroit, remember that nothing good lasts forever. Ticket prices are tied to how well teams perform. Case in point: the Detroit Lions. After an impressive season, they announced an average price hike of 24% in December 2024, bumping their cheapest tickets from $80 to $100, per Detroit Free Press.

Still, Michigan enjoys some of the best sports ticket prices in the nation, and just because the Mitten State has lucked out doesn't mean the rest of us are doomed to a lifetime of living room commentary. With a little effort and strategy, you, too, can score seats without surviving on ramen noodles for a month.