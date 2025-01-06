The Price Of A Ski Lift Ticket Literally Changes With The Weather At These Popular Mountain Resorts

Skiing isn't exactly a hobby known for being gentle on the wallet. Unless you live in the iconic resort town of Vail and moonlight as a ski instructor, you're probably paying more for those mountain moments than you'd like to admit. Sure, you can book your ski trip with points and miles, dodge airline baggage fees by shipping your skis ahead, or just rent your ski gear altogether, but if you're the type to casually hit the slopes a few times per season, ski lift tickets can feel like daylight robbery.

The culprit? Dynamic pricing — and it's more widespread than you might think. Ski resorts from Lillehammer in Norway to Switzerland's Pizol and Belalp — and, of course, the famous Vail Resorts in Colorado — are all in on it. If you've ever refreshed concert ticket pages only to watch prices climb higher than your stress levels, you already know the deal. The more people want it, the more expensive it gets. But ski resorts also operate on something called meteo dynamic pricing, which is basically just a fancy way of saying bad weather equals cheap tickets.

When the slopes are practically uninhabitable — think blizzards, bone-chilling temperatures, or rain — resorts slash prices to coax skiers into braving the misery. And yes, there's actual science to this. A study in the Journal of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism found that ski resorts lower prices when weather cuts into the quality of the skiing experience. It's no wonder resorts are pushing season passes harder than ever. They lock in steady revenue without charging eye-watering prices for single lift tickets — and without making skiers feel like they've been duped into overpaying for a subpar experience.