The Innovative New York Golf Course That Transforms Into A Winter Playground When It Snows

The Hudson Valley in New York has long inspired artists and writers because of its bucolic countryside in the shadow of the lofty Catskill Mountains. The region's mighty Hudson River and charming towns are a far cry from the frenetic pace of Manhattan. One of the Hudson Valley's most sophisticated havens is Inness, a modern farmhouse hideaway for in-the-know travelers where chic design meets pure natural beauty.

The hotel is named after Georges Inness, the renowned Hudson River School painter who captured the idyllic surroundings during the 19th century. The 220-acre property in the Hudson Valley opened in July 2021 to much acclaim for its minimalist interiors and a clutch of amenities. One highlight that makes the resort stand out from other refined resorts is its nine-hole par-36 golf course that can be enjoyed year-round. Come winter, the golf course turns into a snowy playground. Enjoy playing in the snow-covered hills before returning to the comforting resort.

The beautiful sanctuary also boasts a wellness center, a spa, a fitness studio, tennis courts, swimming pools, hiking trails, and much more. Whether you want an active vacation or a soothing spa weekend, Inness is a true retreat in nature without sacrificing any luxuries. Located in Accord (an under-the-radar town brimming with charm, local eats, and serene mountain views), the resort is about 100 miles north of New York City and is accessible by a two-hour scenic drive. During fall, the forested region is swathed in vibrant fall hues, making it a great place to spot fall foliage in the U.S.