The Innovative New York Golf Course That Transforms Into A Winter Playground When It Snows
The Hudson Valley in New York has long inspired artists and writers because of its bucolic countryside in the shadow of the lofty Catskill Mountains. The region's mighty Hudson River and charming towns are a far cry from the frenetic pace of Manhattan. One of the Hudson Valley's most sophisticated havens is Inness, a modern farmhouse hideaway for in-the-know travelers where chic design meets pure natural beauty.
The hotel is named after Georges Inness, the renowned Hudson River School painter who captured the idyllic surroundings during the 19th century. The 220-acre property in the Hudson Valley opened in July 2021 to much acclaim for its minimalist interiors and a clutch of amenities. One highlight that makes the resort stand out from other refined resorts is its nine-hole par-36 golf course that can be enjoyed year-round. Come winter, the golf course turns into a snowy playground. Enjoy playing in the snow-covered hills before returning to the comforting resort.
The beautiful sanctuary also boasts a wellness center, a spa, a fitness studio, tennis courts, swimming pools, hiking trails, and much more. Whether you want an active vacation or a soothing spa weekend, Inness is a true retreat in nature without sacrificing any luxuries. Located in Accord (an under-the-radar town brimming with charm, local eats, and serene mountain views), the resort is about 100 miles north of New York City and is accessible by a two-hour scenic drive. During fall, the forested region is swathed in vibrant fall hues, making it a great place to spot fall foliage in the U.S.
Staying at Inness
When snow blankets Inness' golf course, it becomes the perfect expanse for cross-country skiing, sledding, and winter wonderland walks. Tubes will even be provided so you can blaze down the hills. For a more challenging downhill skiing adventure, you can venture an hour's drive north to Belleayre, which has been dubbed "New York's best ski resort." During the summer season, golfers will want to tee off on the expansive links-style golf course designed by King Collins Golf. A Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "The price is good for the quality of [the] course, and I love that it is very walkable, just bring a few extra golf balls and knowledge that the greens will test all abilities."
Inness is comprised of 28 standalone cabins and a 12-bedroom farmhouse, offering airy and neutral-toned spaces that frame the beautiful surrounding landscape. Although the accommodations are cozy cocoons, the rest of the property begs to be explored, from the luxe wellness center to the convivial restaurant. The wellness center has everything you need for a truly relaxing retreat, including an outdoor spa deck, a studio for fitness classes, a gym, and a bathhouse with sauna, steam room, and heated pool. Pampering treatments range from a Himalayan salt stone massage to a Biologique Recherche facial.
After spending time outdoors or at the spa, a meal at Inness' stylish restaurant and bar is the perfect way to close out the day. Enjoy locally sourced cuisine alongside creative cocktails. All year round, nature lovers, snowbirds, golfers, spa enthusiasts, foodies, and city dwellers simply looking for a respite will find both style and succor at Inness.