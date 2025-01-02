New York's Under-The-Radar Town Is Brimming With Charm, Local Eats, And Serene Mountain Views

Rolling green fields and red barns set against sweeping views of the Catskill Mountains — this is Accord, New York. Just 20 minutes away from the hippie vibes and artsy shopping of New Paltz and less than half an hour from Kingston, New York's first capital, Accord is not as remote as it appears when you're driving through its quaint neighborhoods or the snow-dusted Bell's Christmas Trees farm. What sets this spot apart from its bustling neighbors is how rural it has remained, despite its many new residents in recent years. But you shouldn't dismiss it as just a patch of pretty land in the mountains. While you will see your fair share of cows and pastoral views here, Accord is also a thriving modern community where you can try everything from pork sisig to potato and jalapeno pepper pierogies.

"We wanted a place with fresh air and a connection to nature, where wildlife was abundant and farming and food were part of the culture," Catskills real estate expert and Accord resident Elle Rivera-Satto told the New York Times in 2022. You certainly could spend your entire trip to Accord hiking the O&W Rail Trail or exploring the nearby Minnewaska State Park Preserve — but those who come to Accord choose it for the vibes, as well as the peace and quiet. You will find the neighborhood strikingly welcoming with a thriving gay community and many spots to connect and make new friends.