New York's Under-The-Radar Town Is Brimming With Charm, Local Eats, And Serene Mountain Views
Rolling green fields and red barns set against sweeping views of the Catskill Mountains — this is Accord, New York. Just 20 minutes away from the hippie vibes and artsy shopping of New Paltz and less than half an hour from Kingston, New York's first capital, Accord is not as remote as it appears when you're driving through its quaint neighborhoods or the snow-dusted Bell's Christmas Trees farm. What sets this spot apart from its bustling neighbors is how rural it has remained, despite its many new residents in recent years. But you shouldn't dismiss it as just a patch of pretty land in the mountains. While you will see your fair share of cows and pastoral views here, Accord is also a thriving modern community where you can try everything from pork sisig to potato and jalapeno pepper pierogies.
"We wanted a place with fresh air and a connection to nature, where wildlife was abundant and farming and food were part of the culture," Catskills real estate expert and Accord resident Elle Rivera-Satto told the New York Times in 2022. You certainly could spend your entire trip to Accord hiking the O&W Rail Trail or exploring the nearby Minnewaska State Park Preserve — but those who come to Accord choose it for the vibes, as well as the peace and quiet. You will find the neighborhood strikingly welcoming with a thriving gay community and many spots to connect and make new friends.
Explore new flavors and and old favorites in Accord
Unsurprisingly for a farming community, you have lots of options for places to pick up fresh produce in Accord. You can pick your own apples and buy sweet corn and freshly baked pies at Saunderskill Farms, and visit the Accord Market to buy fresh food from local vendors, including seafood, meats, cheeses, and hard ciders. If you're looking for something prepared though, you can explore high-end Mediterranean flavors at Inness or homemade Polish comfort food from Helena's Specialty Pierogies.
The true hidden gem of Accord is Harana Market, a Filipino restaurant and Asian food market in an old farm building with "Kain tayo let's eat" painted on the outside to welcome you inside. Chris, who co-founded the restaurant with their partner Eva, is a culinary school grad, but the recipes served here come straight from their Lola's kitchen. From decadent citrus fried chicken slathered in honey to the traditional shaved ice dessert Halo Halo, there's plenty on the menu to try — but if you're looking for an adventure, splurge on the Kamayan Table. This feast, served on banana leaves, harkens back to a pre-colonial way of eating with loved ones.
What to do in Accord, New York
New York is filled with beautiful but overlooked small towns where farming culture meets fun and artsy downtowns, but there's something unique about Accord. The hamlet's many farms are packed with things to do in the warm weather, from the Hudson Valley Tulip Festival and 60-foot long bouncy pad at Kelder's Farm (which is technically just outside of Accord, but less than five minutes away) to the laid-back apple picking and cider drinking at Westwind Orchard.
While Accord doesn't boast the number of cafes and shops as its larger neighbors like New Paltz, it does have a Main Street with plenty of places to stop in and visit. You can spend your morning shopping around farm stands, your afternoon antiquing, and your evening on roller skates. The Skate Time roller rink is an affordable explosion of '80s neon where you can play arcade games or rent some skates and hit the floor — possibly literally. If you time your trip right, you might even get to listen to some music while shopping for vinyl. In the fall, Accord hosts the Woodsist Festival at Arrowood Farms.