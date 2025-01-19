The Birthplace Of Reggaeton Is A Breathtaking Tropical Destination (And It Isn't Jamaica)

If there's one sound that defines the music of the 2010s and the 2020s, it is the unmistakable boom-ch-boom-ch-boom beat of reggaeton. Most of the biggest artists in the world have dabbled in the genre at one time or another, and its influence cannot be understated. From pure reggaeton musicians like J Balvin to world-famous stars like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the beat is everywhere.

Most people don't know the origins of reggaeton, mistakenly assuming it comes from the same Jamaican roots as pure reggae. But while the music owes a lot to Jamaican and West Indian styles like dancehall, soca, and calypso, reggaeton itself, as a distinctive musical form, is a very separate affair.

Aficionados often trace its roots as far as the amazing holiday destination of Puerto Rico, home of some of the biggest reggaeton artists like Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee. But even this doesn't tell the whole story. Reggaeton might have come of age in the barrios of San Juan, but the real birthplace of the movement is the Central American tropical paradise of Panama.