Vibrant Purple Peaks Are A Photographer's Dream At This Colorful Hidden Gem In The Utah Desert

There's an out-of-this-world reason that The Mars Society chose Utah's Purple Hills for its almost-hidden Mars research facility. More formally known as the Bentonite Hills, this mountainous landscape of colorful purple peaks is a location where scientists have found environmental conditions similar to Mars, and hope that their research here can later recreate life on the Red Planet.

Situated about an hour outside the town of Hanksville, these hills were formed from layers of a type of volcanic ash known as bentonite clay (hence the name), sand, mud, and other sediments. Over millions of years, these minerals gave the peaks their iconic and almost alien-like purple, red, brown, and greenish hues, rivaling the majestic and fiery-red cliffs of Utah's Paria Canyon.

This uncanny and otherworldly marvel of nature, however, is not only a magnet for scientists. It is also a paradise for hikers, nature lovers, and, of course, adventurous landscape photographers seeking to witness the dreamy and unique scenery that seems to have come straight out of a sci-fi movie.