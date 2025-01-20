The Scientific Meaning Of 'Blue Health' Will Have You Booking A Beach Vacation ASAP

Travel isn't just about racking up passport stamps or humblebragging on Instagram — it's also a great way to boost your health. And no, we're not talking about fancy health retreats or the health tourism trend. As it turns out, a getaway can actually reduce stress and anxiety, giving your mental health a serious glow-up. But if you really want to level up the wellness perks, pack your bags and head to a body of water. Science calls this "blue health," and yes, it's exactly what it sounds like: Water-based environments can significantly improve your well-being. Who knew all that "vitamin sea" talk actually had substance and not just some corny Pinterest quote?

Back in the 18th century, doctors actually sent patients to the seaside to cure "melancholy" and "spleen" — basically the original terms for being moody and over it. Their logic was a bit off (they thought these ailments were caused by black bile), but they were onto something. Modern science, however, has caught up. A study in Science of the Total Environment found that hanging around "blue spaces" like oceans and lakes can restore your mental energy, reduce stress, and even improve your breathing — apparently, the air really is fresher by the water.

And it's not just about being near the water or submerging yourself in it — it's about seeing it, too. Even just looking at water has a calming effect. "The color blue has been found by an overwhelming amount of people to be associated with feelings of calm and peace," Richard Shuster, doctor of psychology and clinical psychologist, explained to NBC News. "Staring at the ocean actually changes our brain waves' frequency and puts us into a mild meditative state." Basically, a beach day is a free therapy session. How does booking a trip sound?