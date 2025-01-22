A Top-Rated European Airline That's Pet-Friendly, Affordable & Comfortable (Despite Misleading Reviews)

Are you booking flights for your upcoming trip through Europe? If so, you'll come across several airlines Stateside travelers are unfamiliar with. Without knowing their reputations, it's hard to make a confident decision on who to book your flights with. Luckily, one European carrier stands above the rest – and it's affordable to boot.

Air Advisor thoroughly investigated and ranked the best European airlines, judging them on reliability, customer satisfaction, policies, and affordability. Of the 15 airlines that made the list, Aegean Airlines was awarded the overall winner. This Greek carrier received top scores for customer reputation, comfort, safety, and traveling with pets. It also has the second-cheapest rates per seat mile: €0.049 in 2023. Plus, the airline rose from its spot at second place in the rankings from the previous year, demonstrating its continued improvement.

Aegean's airport hub is in Athens, Greece, and the airline offers domestic and international flights. Olympic Air, a subsidiary of Aegean Air, also boasts many domestic routes for those traveling within Greece. Meanwhile, the majority of Aegean's international destinations are within Europe, including popular locations like London, Madrid, and Frankfurt. Thanks to this extensive route map and airline perks, Aegean Air is a solid option as a carrier, especially when you're planning your first European vacation. If you're considering booking a flight, we're here to share exactly what to expect from the process.