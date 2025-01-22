One Of The Caribbean's Oldest Family-Run Resorts Is A Beach Retreat With Historic Charm & Modern Luxuries
It's easy to construct a building on the awe-inspiring coastlines of territories like St. Croix and its smaller sister Virgin Island, St. John, and call it a premier location. One spot on St. Croix that screams modern luxury, even if you were to take away the beachfront views, is The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort. Its crystal clear ocean blues and lush greenery surrounding the property make this U.S. Virgin Islands retreat a spectacular vacation destination. It's just under three-and-a-half hours on a direct flight from Miami. So, if you've been looking for top-rated islands to visit in the Sunshine State, try skewing your search to the Caribbean instead and snag a reservation at The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort, especially since there is no passport necessary for U.S. citizens.
The Buccaneer has been providing guests with an elevated level of tourism since it opened in 1947. After all, TripAdvisor reviewers honored it with a 2024 Traveler's Choice Award. That same year, USA Today listed it as one of the best resorts in the Caribbean.
Various rooms, activities, and dining options on the property satisfy every customer. Part of what makes the resort remain consistently pleasant is that it's family-owned and operated. It wouldn't be what it is today without its rich and beneficial influence on the island throughout the years.
The historical tourism and impact on the island
While The Buccaneer opened in 1947, the property has been reconstructed from a history of more than 350 years, making the resort a point of interest for visitors. The first building was constructed in 1653. A Maltese Knight, Charles Martel, built and managed a French Goathouse until the island was bought in 1733 and converted into a sugar mill. During this time, sugar had become the most popular international trading product. Today, the sugar mill, which was featured on ABC's hit series "The Bachelor," still stands tall, offering private romantic dinners for guests.
Soon after the mid-1700s, the island was bought once again, and the territory's focus went from sugar to cotton. When the textile ran its course, then came cattle. The Heyliger Company raised cattle until the Armstrong Family took over in 1922. For 25 years, the Armstrong family kept it strictly cattle-based. Then, in 1947, they opened their space to guests.
The Armstrongs opened 11 guest rooms to the public and was the first hotel built and run by an island family. The land's final reigning family is why it's extra special, as it has trickled down three generations of family management. When it first opened, guests would gather for cocktails. As the years went on, the staff grew, and so did the location's popularity. Now, the resort has top-tier hospitality and upper-class amenities.
All the special experiences to enjoy at The Buccaneer
Though Baoase Luxury Resort often gets praise for being the "Best Luxury Resort in the Caribbean," The Buccaneer gives it a run for its money with three private beaches for guests to splash around. Mermaid Beach, Grotto Beach, and Whistle Beach provide dazzling views of the sparkling cobalt waters along a smooth, sandy shoreline. At Mermaid Beach, you can grab complimentary gear for snorkeling, paddleboarding, or kayaking. Grotto Beach is more relaxing, though there is a water-sports center. The resort's Grotto pool is also located here. Whistle Beach is the most secluded, and guests who reserve the Beach House instead of a regular room receive private lawn access to this beach. Additionally, the property is near Buck Island Reef National Monument, where you can sail to the island and snorkel to see the fish and other sea life.
There is an 18-hole golf course onsite, with three holes located on the shoreline of Grotto Beach. Additionally, the property has eight tennis courts, two with a turf surface and six with a paved surface. After a long day of exercise, you can rejuvenate at the spa or relax at the salon. When you're ready to eat, you can taste the mouthwatering food at their multiple restaurants with beachfront dining. The Buccaneer makes all guests feel part of the elite, and with a location such as St. Croix, it's hard not to.