One Of The Caribbean's Oldest Family-Run Resorts Is A Beach Retreat With Historic Charm & Modern Luxuries

It's easy to construct a building on the awe-inspiring coastlines of territories like St. Croix and its smaller sister Virgin Island, St. John, and call it a premier location. One spot on St. Croix that screams modern luxury, even if you were to take away the beachfront views, is The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort. Its crystal clear ocean blues and lush greenery surrounding the property make this U.S. Virgin Islands retreat a spectacular vacation destination. It's just under three-and-a-half hours on a direct flight from Miami. So, if you've been looking for top-rated islands to visit in the Sunshine State, try skewing your search to the Caribbean instead and snag a reservation at The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort, especially since there is no passport necessary for U.S. citizens.

The Buccaneer has been providing guests with an elevated level of tourism since it opened in 1947. After all, TripAdvisor reviewers honored it with a 2024 Traveler's Choice Award. That same year, USA Today listed it as one of the best resorts in the Caribbean.

Various rooms, activities, and dining options on the property satisfy every customer. Part of what makes the resort remain consistently pleasant is that it's family-owned and operated. It wouldn't be what it is today without its rich and beneficial influence on the island throughout the years.