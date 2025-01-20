A Fairytale Cliffside Village Of Cobbled Streets In Italy Is An Artsy Haven With A Bohemian Spirit

Wrought from the very jutting rock that it stands on, the volcanic cliffs of Calcata were once deemed too dangerous for habitation. The fortified historic center of the village that had stood for centuries was condemned by the Italian government in the 1930s, fearing the crag beneath may collapse. So, the locals left, and the relic resigned to crumble for 30 years. In the '60s, the abandoned center began to be repopulated by squatting hippies and artists, making their homes out of the medieval structures still standing the test of time. The condemnation was eventually reversed, and the artistic community thrived; its bohemian spirit still flourishes today.

Across Italy, beautifully preserved hilltop towns like Anghiari offer incredible history and medieval charm, but none can match the commune-style charm of Calcata. Blending the ancient and the contemporary, the medieval buildings of Calcata's historic center house art galleries and cafes, and the slim alleys are flanked by artisans touting antiques and handmade jewelry.

After landing in Italy and dipping your toes in the hippy atmosphere of Rome's most charming neighborhood, home to an eclectic boutique hotel with bohemian flair, submerge yourself in the laidback culture of Calcata. The village is a mere hour away from the capital, accessible from the road that winds through the forest thickets of the Treja Valley. While hiring a car is by far the easiest option, travelers sticking to public transport can hop on the light train service from Via Flaminia in Rome to Saxa Rubra, where a bus route connects travelers to Calcata Vecchia.