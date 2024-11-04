Rome's Most Charming Neighborhood Is Home To An Eclectic Boutique Hotel With Bohemian Flair
Rome has so much to offer tourists and locals alike, from incredible ancient sites to chic, modern restaurants. That's why even if you only have one day to spend in Rome, it's likely to be one of the busiest days of your life (and will still leave you wanting to come back). This means that when it comes to choosing your hotel, it's all about location so that you can pack as many experiences into your vacation as possible. And if you're willing to spend a little more for luxury, you can't go wrong with the beautiful, artsy Casa Monti, the first five-star luxury boutique hotel to open in the Monti neighborhood of Rome.
Casa Monti opened in the summer of 2024 and is owned by the French hotel group Leitmotiv. The gorgeous hotel sports 26 rooms and 10 suites, each one artfully decorated by renowned interior designer Laura Gonzales. The aesthetics wholly embody the bohemian vibe of la dolce vita. The blend of modern design with Italian antiques gives the rooms a lush, bright feel that immediately puts you in the mood for a cappuccino in the morning.
The hotel has a rooftop spa inspired by traditional Roman baths where you can enjoy a treatment or just relax in the jacuzzi. Also on the rooftop is the hotel's bar. Considering that Rome has many popular rooftop bars with breathtaking views of the city, it's pretty convenient to be able to access one right from your room. Casa Monti has another bar and a terraced restaurant on the ground floor.
Things to do in the Roman neighborhood of Monti
As beautiful as Casa Monti is, perhaps one of its best draws is how close it is to so many major attractions in Rome — which certainly means you'll be spending more time exploring the city and less on a commute. The closest hotspot is the Piazza della Madonna Monti, which is less than a five-minute walk from the hotel. This city square is home to many bars, shops, and places to eat. Plus, from here, you can access the hip and cool Via Urbana in even just three minutes. On this street, you can find dozens of unique places to shop for souvenirs, ranging from chic vintage stores to artisanal goods and artwork.
You can also find some of Rome's must-see historical landmarks in the area in and around Monti. A 10-minute walk will take you to the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, one of the four papal basilicas in Rome that dates all the way back to A.D. 432. A 15-minute walk in different directions will take you either to the Colosseum and the Roman Forum or to the famous Trevi Fountain, where you can toss in a coin for good luck (and to ensure your safe return to the Eternal City). Just be sure to adhere to the strict rules tourists should always observe when visiting the Trevi Fountain, like not eating next to it or sitting on the edge. Monti also has dozens of fantastic wine bars, cocktail bars, and restaurants to choose from. But, as tempting as it is to stay in the neighborhood, don't forget to venture further out to discover all that Rome has to offer.