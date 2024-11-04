Rome's Most Charming Neighborhood Is Home To An Eclectic Boutique Hotel With Bohemian Flair

Rome has so much to offer tourists and locals alike, from incredible ancient sites to chic, modern restaurants. That's why even if you only have one day to spend in Rome, it's likely to be one of the busiest days of your life (and will still leave you wanting to come back). This means that when it comes to choosing your hotel, it's all about location so that you can pack as many experiences into your vacation as possible. And if you're willing to spend a little more for luxury, you can't go wrong with the beautiful, artsy Casa Monti, the first five-star luxury boutique hotel to open in the Monti neighborhood of Rome.

Casa Monti opened in the summer of 2024 and is owned by the French hotel group Leitmotiv. The gorgeous hotel sports 26 rooms and 10 suites, each one artfully decorated by renowned interior designer Laura Gonzales. The aesthetics wholly embody the bohemian vibe of la dolce vita. The blend of modern design with Italian antiques gives the rooms a lush, bright feel that immediately puts you in the mood for a cappuccino in the morning.

The hotel has a rooftop spa inspired by traditional Roman baths where you can enjoy a treatment or just relax in the jacuzzi. Also on the rooftop is the hotel's bar. Considering that Rome has many popular rooftop bars with breathtaking views of the city, it's pretty convenient to be able to access one right from your room. Casa Monti has another bar and a terraced restaurant on the ground floor.

