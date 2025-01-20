Charming Wine Trails, Historic Streets, And Lakeside Culture Await At This Underrated Italian Town
If you love gorgeous summer weather, quaint mountain towns, and adventures in the great outdoors, you must visit northern Italy. Although most of the country suffers from over-tourism, there are still some spots that can rival even the most popular destinations in Italy, especially if you know where to look. Although you may still run into a lot of the similar Lake Como crowds, heading to Lake Garda — the largest lake in Italy — can offer you the same lakeside experience with (somewhat) fewer tourists. And if you love wine as much as you like being out on the water, you should set your sights on the beautiful town of Bardolino.
Similar to Lake Garda's resort town of Malcesine, Bardolino offers gorgeous mountain and lake views. It is a lovely old town to wander through, and its name is synonymous with a famous type of Italian wine, thanks to the number of wineries there. Bardolino is located less than 40 minutes (driving) from Verona, about two hours from Milan, and about an hour and 45 minutes from Venice in northern Italy.
The best way to get to Bardolino is to first fly into Verona and then either rent a car or take the train from Venice or Milan to Peschiera station (or Verona to Porta Nuova) and then hop on a bus or take a taxi to Bardolino. There are also buses and trains from Venice and Milan. Other northern Italian towns like Trento, Bolzano, Brescia, Treviso, and Bergamo are all within a fair driving distance. Once you arrive in Bardolino, you can find lots of accommodation options. Although it is a very tourist-friendly spot, it is best to know some basic Italian before traveling there.
Bardolino is the perfect destination in Italy for wine lovers
Some would argue that Tuscany is the ultimate destination for wine lovers in Italy, but there is so much more to discover about Italian wines in other regions as well — especially Bardolino. This region is famous for its light-bodied red and rosé wines, in particular Chiaretto. There are tons of places you can go to in addition to the town's bars and restaurants to sample the local wines. Some of the best wineries in Bardolino include Benazzoli, Le Fraghe, Cantina Gorgo, Guerrieri Rizzardi, Gentili, Cavalchina, Cantina Zeni, and more. The climate in Bardolino creates the perfect conditions for light, fresh, and fruity wines that taste of raspberries, dark cherries, citrus, and spices. Many of the vineyards that produce them have been in business for several generations. Often, Bardolino wines are likened to French Beaujolais.
Cantina Zeni is also attached to the Museo del Vino (Wine Museum) in Bardolino. Here, you can truly delve into the art of winemaking in Bardolino. This museum offers an opportunity to take a tour to see the equipment that has been used over the years and also get to know the types of grapes they harvest. Visitors can also taste and smell the different wines that are produced during their visit. And the best part is that a visit to the Wine Museum is free — although you may be tempted to buy some bottles in their gift shop and will need a reservation to imbibe. Booking a wine tour through Viator, TripAdvisor, or the individual wineries is also a fun thing to do while you're in Bardolino, and you can easily have a DIY experience on foot, bike, or car if you follow the Strada del Vino Bardolino (the Bardolino Wine Trail).
Bardolino is a charming, historic lake town with lots of ways to spend the day outdoors
Bardolino certainly has all the trappings of a laid-back lakeside town. Although it mostly operates as a resort area, Bardolino is also full of history, which is especially apparent when you visit the town's church. San Severo, a Romanesque church that dates back to the 12th century, is home to many frescoes from the Middle Ages — history buffs and art lovers should definitely visit if they need a break from outdoor activities. The oldest part of Bardolino also has a wealth of beautiful buildings filled with adorable shops to find your next unique souvenir. As for foodies, take advantage of Bardolino's farmer's markets and visit the town's Olive Oil Museum (particularly if the weather is too cold or wet to be outside).
But if you're visiting during the warmer, peak tourist season, especially the summer, the best things to do in Bardolino are out in nature. Lake Garda is a must-visit destination for people who love wind and water sports. On land, there are plenty of places to take a walk or ride a bike around the lake, but if you want to get out onto the water, it's easy to rent paddle boats, go sailing, or just enjoy a boat excursion. Sportier visitors can also go parasailing, kayaking, rowing, and water skiing in addition to visiting one of the lakeside beaches in Bardolino. The beaches are usually made up of pebbles and green grass, such as Mirabello Beach, Spiaggia di Bardolino, and Cisano Center Beach. If you're looking for a boardwalk with lots of food and drink options, Punta Cornicello is a popular place to go, and it even has a Ferris wheel.