Charming Wine Trails, Historic Streets, And Lakeside Culture Await At This Underrated Italian Town

If you love gorgeous summer weather, quaint mountain towns, and adventures in the great outdoors, you must visit northern Italy. Although most of the country suffers from over-tourism, there are still some spots that can rival even the most popular destinations in Italy, especially if you know where to look. Although you may still run into a lot of the similar Lake Como crowds, heading to Lake Garda — the largest lake in Italy — can offer you the same lakeside experience with (somewhat) fewer tourists. And if you love wine as much as you like being out on the water, you should set your sights on the beautiful town of Bardolino.

Similar to Lake Garda's resort town of Malcesine, Bardolino offers gorgeous mountain and lake views. It is a lovely old town to wander through, and its name is synonymous with a famous type of Italian wine, thanks to the number of wineries there. Bardolino is located less than 40 minutes (driving) from Verona, about two hours from Milan, and about an hour and 45 minutes from Venice in northern Italy.

The best way to get to Bardolino is to first fly into Verona and then either rent a car or take the train from Venice or Milan to Peschiera station (or Verona to Porta Nuova) and then hop on a bus or take a taxi to Bardolino. There are also buses and trains from Venice and Milan. Other northern Italian towns like Trento, Bolzano, Brescia, Treviso, and Bergamo are all within a fair driving distance. Once you arrive in Bardolino, you can find lots of accommodation options. Although it is a very tourist-friendly spot, it is best to know some basic Italian before traveling there.