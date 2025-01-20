Sri Lanka's Most Underrated Beach Town Is A Coastal Gem With Golden Sand And Turtle Sanctuaries

A small fishing village in Sri Lanka is an underrated paradise. With quaint charm, pristine golden beaches stretching far along the island's southern coastlines, and the Rekawa Turtle Conservation Project, the town of Tangalle definitely deserves a visit next time you're in Sri Lanka, a gorgeous and budget-friendly island that won't break the bank.

Tangalle is an coastal town located in Sri Lanka's southern region. Despite its paradisial feel, it seems to be overlooked by international travelers. However, this works in favor of Tangalle, as the locals are really friendly to the small amount of tourists that visit the town. The undertourism has also helped the surrounding area's nature and wildlife remain untouched.

On the east side of Tangalle, you will find lodgings like homestays and small villas, as well as seafood restaurants. To the west, you will find more luxurious accommodations. Tangalle continues to be an almost unknown gem ready to cater to every traveler who sets foot on its soft, golden sands.