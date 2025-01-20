Sri Lanka's Most Underrated Beach Town Is A Coastal Gem With Golden Sand And Turtle Sanctuaries
A small fishing village in Sri Lanka is an underrated paradise. With quaint charm, pristine golden beaches stretching far along the island's southern coastlines, and the Rekawa Turtle Conservation Project, the town of Tangalle definitely deserves a visit next time you're in Sri Lanka, a gorgeous and budget-friendly island that won't break the bank.
Tangalle is an coastal town located in Sri Lanka's southern region. Despite its paradisial feel, it seems to be overlooked by international travelers. However, this works in favor of Tangalle, as the locals are really friendly to the small amount of tourists that visit the town. The undertourism has also helped the surrounding area's nature and wildlife remain untouched.
On the east side of Tangalle, you will find lodgings like homestays and small villas, as well as seafood restaurants. To the west, you will find more luxurious accommodations. Tangalle continues to be an almost unknown gem ready to cater to every traveler who sets foot on its soft, golden sands.
Wildlife viewing in the beautiful Tangalle
You can enjoy Bali vibes without the crowds on Sri Lanka's golden beaches, and Tangalle is perfect for unwinding at the end of your day. Apart from relaxing and basking in this glorious beach town, there's a lot of adventure and exploration awaiting you.
Sri Lanka is a biodiversity hotspot, and you can indulge in some wildlife viewing while in Tangalle. The Udawalawe National Park is just 43 miles away from the town, and it is home to 400 resident elephants, which are guaranteed to show up during a jeep safari. Udawalawe has an admission fee of $61 at the time of this writing, and according to the many reviews on Tripadvisor, the park shows adequate respect for the wildlife living there.
Tangalle is also a sanctuary for endangered turtles, including loggerheads, leatherbacks, and hawksbills, that come to these beaches to lay their eggs — an upside to being overlooked by mass tourism. A visit to the Rekawa Turtle Conservation Project during the months of April to July promises sights of turtles laying their eggs on the beach or hatchlings crawling into the ocean. Other attractions at Tangalle include whale watching and visiting the nearby Mulkiligara Raja Maha Vihara or Wewurukannala temples.
Tangalle's beaches and accommodations
In Tangalle, you can head straight to the golden sandy beaches. Medaketiya and Goyambokka beaches are the most popular, so you're bound to find some other tourists. Lush palm trees and the occasional sea turtle surround these gorgeous escapes. If you prefer peace and isolation within this tropical paradise, Silent Beach will no doubt become your favorite spot in all of Tangalle.
There are different kinds of accommodations in Tangalle to suit every traveler's tastes and needs. For those seeking luxury, the Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort is the best choice. There are also mid-range options worth checking out, such as the Seven Turtles Resort, Good Karma Ayurvedic Resort, and Mars Hotel. Those on a budget should consider quaint guesthouses or homestays. The Blue Skies Guest House is highly rated on Booking.com, and Pearl Stay is perfect for solo women travelers.
To get to Tangalle, the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport is situated about 40 miles away, while the Bandaranaike International Airport is about 130 miles from the town in the country's judicial capital, Colombo. Taxis or drivers are willing to take you to the town from both airports. Continue your adventure in Kandy, Sri Lanka's dreamy mountain capital that is a timeless trove of culture, upscale resorts, and hills.