Avoid Morocco's Tourist Crowds For The Untouched Scenic Dunes Of This Cheaper North African Gem

North Africa has long been a magnet for travelers, offering a rich tapestry of culture, history, and natural beauty. Morocco, with its bustling markets, ornate palaces, and diverse landscapes, often takes the spotlight. Agadir, a Moroccan coastal city with delicious food, has drawn countless tourists seeking sun and spice. But just east of Morocco, Algeria is a quieter alternative, offering a more affordable and uncrowded experience for adventurous travelers.

While Morocco's tourism sector accounts for over 7% of its GDP, Algeria's stands at just 1.2% as of 2022, according to UN Tourism data (via Our World in Data). This means fewer crowds, more authentic interactions, and unspoiled scenery for visitors. In 2023, Algeria simplified its visa process, issuing visas on arrival under specific conditions. To qualify, tourists need to book through Algerian tour operators, and they must arrive through and spend at least 70% of their trip in the southern region. This creates a unique opportunity to explore the expansive Sahara Desert, free from the dangers of Cairo in Egypt or the higher costs of Moroccan cities.

You can easily find 4-star hotels in Algiers (the country's capital) that cost around $60 to $100 per night, while most 4-star hotels in Marrakech, Morocco, are well over $100 a night. From the rolling dunes of the Sahara in the south to the Mediterranean coastline in the north, a stay in Algeria boasts a rich array of landscapes. Add in vibrant cities like Algiers and Oran, and this underexplored gem has something for everyone.