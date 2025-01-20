The Florida Keys' Longest Scenic Bridge Takes You Across Miles Of Stunning Emerald Waters

America loves its highways. Throughout the mid-20th century, road construction was in its heyday, as efforts were afoot across the country to build connecting spans of concrete and asphalt so Americans could get from one end of the country to the other. It was the age of the American road trip, and from Route 66 to the Pacific Coast Highway and its stunning beaches, these connecting ribbons of roads linked U.S. citizens together in a way that persists even today.

But perhaps no stretch of highway was more ambitious than Florida's Overseas Highway — a 113-mile stretch of largely elevated concrete situated over the area's verdant waters that includes the iconic Seven Mile Bridge. The state's longest bridge was recognized as an example of highway engineering genius when it was constructed, as it enabled the Overseas Highway to connect Key Largo to Key West. Without the bridge, the Overseas Highway doesn't tickle the tropics and deliver tourists and supplies from the mainland of the Florida peninsula to America's southernmost point in the Caribbean.

Today's Overseas Highway was initially constructed as a railroad route by entrepreneur and businessman Henry Morrison Flagler and completed when he stepped off the train in Key West in 1916. But when a hurricane all but destroyed the railroad in 1935, the route was sold to the U.S. government, which converted the route to an automotive highway that opened in 1938. Since then, the most celebrated section of the highway that connects the Keys to the mainland is the Seven Mile Bridge (though it actually only measures 6.7 miles).