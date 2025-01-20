North Dakota's Japanese Garden Is A Secret Spacious Spot For Relaxation In Gorgeous Nature

Nestled among the lush vegetation in one of the largest parks in Grand Forks, North Dakota, lies a little secret respite reminiscent of Japan. The garden at Sertoma Park was built as a symbol of friendship between Grand Forks and its sister city of Awano, Japan, similar to the International Peace Garden that is a symbol of peace between Canada and the U.S. While Sertoma Park offers visitors amenities like an arboretum, a playground for children, picnic areas, and walking trails, the serene Japanese Garden is the perfect spot for simply enjoying a quiet and relaxing moment surrounded by nature.

The friendship between Grand Forks and Awano is symbolized by its exquisite landscaping, pink blossoming trees, and beautiful historical stone lanterns that were gifted from the Japanese city. Visitors to the garden will find a small creek and a pond filled with cute ducks swimming around, adding to the quaint charm of this tiny slice of Japan in North Dakota.