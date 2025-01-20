North Dakota's Japanese Garden Is A Secret Spacious Spot For Relaxation In Gorgeous Nature
Nestled among the lush vegetation in one of the largest parks in Grand Forks, North Dakota, lies a little secret respite reminiscent of Japan. The garden at Sertoma Park was built as a symbol of friendship between Grand Forks and its sister city of Awano, Japan, similar to the International Peace Garden that is a symbol of peace between Canada and the U.S. While Sertoma Park offers visitors amenities like an arboretum, a playground for children, picnic areas, and walking trails, the serene Japanese Garden is the perfect spot for simply enjoying a quiet and relaxing moment surrounded by nature.
The friendship between Grand Forks and Awano is symbolized by its exquisite landscaping, pink blossoming trees, and beautiful historical stone lanterns that were gifted from the Japanese city. Visitors to the garden will find a small creek and a pond filled with cute ducks swimming around, adding to the quaint charm of this tiny slice of Japan in North Dakota.
The beauty behind the Japanese Garden in Sertoma Park
Despite its modest size, this little piece of Japan in North Dakota offers visitors a unique and scenic landscape. Designed by Master Gardener Toshio Yoshida, the garden was built following a Buddhist architectural style. At the west end of the garden, a dry river made of rocks and gravel is adorned with cairns (stacks of stones) and boulders, symbolizing the flow of nature.
The island surrounded by the garden's pond represents the mountain of the gods, where one of the three granite lanterns is placed. These stone features have different names and follow specific designs. The Kasuga-style lantern near the dry river resembles the Kasuga Grand Shrine in Nara, a laid-back, culture-rich Japanese city to avoid Tokyo crowds. The Yama-style lantern on the garden's island is designed in a more simplistic way. Lastly, the smaller Misaki-style lantern is designed to resemble a lighthouse shining over the pond. Although the Japanese Garden at Sertoma Park might be small, the symbolism behind it is sure to captivate anyone visiting.
How Awano and Grand Forks became sister cities
While the park is beautiful, it's also rich in history. The wholesome relationship between Grand Forks and Awano dates back to 1999, when both cities formalized their friendship after the success of a student exchange and homestay program that began in 1993. To celebrate, the Japanese town gifted Grand Forks the granite lanterns that now adorn the garden at Sertoma Park, and in turn, the North Dakota city gave Awano a statue of a bronze buffalo.
The sister-city relationship ended when Awano became part of the bigger city of Kanuma. However, both the garden at Sertoma and the buffalo statue still remain as symbols of friendship and collaboration between the two. Also, to avoid forgetting such a beautiful story of friendship and cooperation, a large stone tablet was erected in Sertoma Park to recant the tale of the two towns. For a similar peaceful vibe, head to one of Philadelphia's "best hidden tourist attractions" that offers a gorgeous peek into Japan.