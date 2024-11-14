One Of Philadelphia's 'Best Hidden Tourist Attractions' Offers A Gorgeous Peek Into Japan

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, may be best known for Rocky, the Revolution, and its famous cheesesteak, but this tough, edgy, and most walkable city has a few surprises. It's home to America's oldest antiques district, and it's also somewhere you'll find one of the most tranquil Japanese gardens in the United States.

The Shofuso Japanese House and Garden opened in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on October 19, 1958. Built in Japan, the house follows a 17th-century shoin-zukuri design of a temple guest house and contains a tea room, bath, kitchen, and a cypress wood hinoki bark roof. Shofuso's showcase of authentic Japanese craftsmanship prompted the Sukiya Living Magazine to name Shofuso the third-best Japanese garden in North America, a title it has held pretty much unwaveringly since.

The surrounding gardens cover 1.2 acres and feature striking cherry trees, manicured lawns, and soft, rolling slopes that lead visitors to a scenic pond. Bridges arch over the water, and scores of koi carp teeming below. Shofuso really is one of Philadelphia's best hidden attractions and has some of the most authentic and lovely Japanese aesthetics that will make you feel as if you're at this gorgeous garden prefecture in Yamaguchi.

