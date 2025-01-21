Florida's One-Of-A-Kind Panhandle Trail Is A Secret Wetland Path To A Breathtaking River

In just a bit less than four miles, hikers visiting the Florida Panhandle can take in a viewscape that will have them wondering if they are, indeed, in the Sunshine State, and what has become of Florida's traditionally flat and swampy landscape. Along the Garden of Eden Trail, which is situated about an hour's drive northwest of Panama City, hidden away amongst the pines and sandhills along the Apalachicola River, the view looks distinctly "un-Florida" as high bluffs and sometimes-steep terrain make for a unique walk in the woods. In short, this "secret" path is unlike the state's other notable and more beachy "Old Florida" Panhandle destinations.

The Garden of Eden Trail is maintained by The Nature Conservancy within its Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve and is located near the town of Bristol, Florida. The trail winds through the woods and up and down some modest sandhills and bluffs, so hikers expecting a typically Florida-flat walk through the trees might be a bit surprised at the elevation gains and losses as they approach the river. Along this unique walk, visitors will see some very unique flora, including mountain azaleas, Florida anise, and flowering prickly pear. But perhaps the most unique plant specimen that might interest budding botanists is the Torreya pine tree, which is found along this reach of the Apalachicola River and nowhere else in the world.