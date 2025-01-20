The Uncrowded And Intimate Ski Resort That Also Happens To Be One Of Utah's Cheapest
Skiing is often synonymous with high prices and packed resorts, where luxury comes at the cost of tranquility. Popular destinations like the luxury Madonna di Campiglio ski resort in Europe can draw millions of visitors annually, turning a serene winter getaway into a bustling, competitive experience. Add to that the escalating costs of lift tickets, rentals, and lodging, and skiing can feel out of reach for budget-conscious travelers.
But not every ski resort demands you empty your wallet or battle crowds. In fact, some offer a peaceful alternative with all the powdery thrills intact. Enter Brian Head Ski Resort in Utah, a quiet catch for skiers looking for affordability and calm. This resort is situated in the quaint mountain village of Brian Head (population 157 as of 2023), which calls itself the "highest resort town" in America, having a base elevation of 9,800 feet. Thanks to its small size and stunning altitude, Brian Head Ski Resort offers an escape from the chaos of bigger names, offering a strong case for inclusion among America's most affordable ski resort towns.
Take to the slopes without breaking the bank
Many of the North American mountain resorts with the freshest snow are in Utah, but they often come with a hefty price tag. Take Snowbird Ski Resort, for example: in 2025, February day passes range from $156 to $184. Compare that to Brian Head Ski Resort, where advance February tickets cost no more than $89, with some days as low as $34. Each ticket also includes a $10 credit for dining, rentals, or tubing, adding extra value to your visit. Families, feel your wallet breathing a sigh of relief, because those bringing kids can save even more: Kids up to 12 ski free with the Power Kids season pass.
Affordable lodging options sweeten the deal further. Stay at Brian Head Lodge for two or more nights, and you'll receive free lift tickets — four with a queen room or two with a king room. Rates run around $150 to $200 a night, and the rustic lodge offers cozy perks like an indoor pool, hot tub, and a restaurant. Cedar Breaks Lodge, part of Hilton, is another option in Brian Head, with a sauna and in-suite fireplaces. Rooms here are a bit pricier, ranging from $200 to $400 a night. For a higher-end stay, you can also book a private condo or chalet — there are a few peppered around Brian Head.
Brian Head's bustle-free ski experience
One of Brian Head Ski Resort's biggest draws is its intimate setting. Smaller crowds mean less time in lift lines and more time carving through slopes. As one TripAdvisor review noted, "Very few lines, you can usually go from the bottom of the slope to a chair heading back up in a minute or two." With eight lifts and 72 trails ranging from beginner to expert, there's something for everyone — all framed by the breathtaking views of the surrounding Dixie National Forest.
Despite its size, Brian Head Ski Resort packs in plenty to do. Night skiing lights up the slopes every Friday and Saturday, and terrain parks feature ramps, pipes, and boxes for thrill-seekers. For family-friendly fun, snow tubing is available for $25 per person, granting 90 minutes of downhill excitement. Dining options on the mountain include Last Chair Grill & Brews, which hosts live music on weekends, and Giant Steps Cafeteria for quick bites and warm drinks. While Brian Head, with its village vibe, doesn't offer much in terms of restaurants and nightlife, it's a drivable distance from Las Vegas. If you do head to Sin City for a night, keep your vacation within budget by reading up on the cheapest way to get around Vegas.