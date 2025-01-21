One Of The Best Cities In America For Solo Travelers Is A Western Outdoor Paradise
If you are a solo traveler looking for a springboard to the great American Southwest, consider Moab, a small eastern Utah city of around 5,000 people near the Colorado River. Fiery red rock formations of numerous national and local parks surround the city's compact downtown, which blends the rugged wooden facades of Old West architecture with the smooth adobe-style walls and earthy tones of Pueblo-Revival structures.
This density of Southwest splendor causes Moab to be a world-class hub of outdoor adventure for the solo traveler, who can explore many majestic sites, including the titular sandstone arches in Arches National Park and the awesome vistas of Canyonlands National Park. These areas are home to some of the country's best hiking and mountain biking trails, such as the famously challenging Slickrock Trail. Off-roading is popular, too, especially among the dramatic canyon terrain of Hell's Revenge — one of the most demanding 4X4 trails in the country. Then there's the Colorado River, with its ample boating, rafting, and kayaking opportunities.
Back at Moab, visitors can enjoy a variety of cuisines, from classic American fare to Mexican, Asian fusion, and Mediterranean. The town also has several independent coffee shops and breweries for pre- and post-adventure refreshments. A colorful arts scene adds to its charm, too, with Gallery Moab exhibiting landscapes of regional artists. For solo travelers seeking a mix of adventure, culture, and comfort, Moab delivers.
Otherworldly beauty in America's Southwest
Moab is a great base to see the beauty of America's Southwest. With a car, solo travelers can visit Arches National Park, famous for thousands of natural sandstone arches, including the 46-foot-tall Delicate Arch. Hiking trails range from easy strolls to challenging treks, all providing incredible views of the park's unique rock formations.
About 20 miles down Utah 313 is the underrated Dead Horse Point State Park — known to millions for the ending of "Thelma and Louise." Just southwest of there is Canyonlands National Park, where the scenery gets even bigger. The confluence of the Colorado and Green Rivers has shaped the remarkable canyons and mesas over millions of years, producing a landscape comparable to the iconic Grand Canyon National Park downriver. Most trips here will begin at the Island in the Sky Visitors Center, which has spectacular views from what some call "nature's balcony." From here, some travelers head to the Needles, a striking, needle-like formation, or Cataract Canyon, an exciting stretch for whitewater rafting.
Perhaps most thrilling is the Hell's Revenge off-roading trail northwest of Moab. Here, experienced drivers from all over the country converge in powerful, modified 4X4s to tackle the landscape's famously challenging climbs and descents. Numerous tours are available to guide drivers through Devil's Backbone to Echo Canyon, coaching them step-by-step through the fiendishly difficult terrain.
Food, drink, and camping in Moab
Moab's bars and restaurants cover numerous international tastes. Desert Bistro is among the city's best-reviewed restaurants on TripAdvisor, where it won Travellers' Choice Best of the Best 2024. Over 1,000 five-star reviews compliment the bistro's friendly, knowledgeable staff and the kitchen's excellent dishes.
While the Desert Bistro is a local stalwart, it is on the pricier side for Moab. For something more affordable, try the similarly popular Jailhouse Cafe, which serves hearty, high-quality breakfast fare like eggs benedict, omelets, and heaps of parmentier potatoes that are perfect before a day's adventure.
So long as you're careful and remember to pack all the essentials for your trip, Moab is a fine city for solo campers. Be mindful that camping outside of designated campgrounds within city limits is prohibited but there are numerous commercial campgrounds nearby that offer amenities such as showers, running water, flush toilets, and RV hook-ups if needed. The Bureau of Land Management has a few particularly scenic grounds operated on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are looking for a safe place to explore incredible landscapes and enjoy small-town life, put Moab, Utah, at the top of your list.