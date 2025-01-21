One Of The Best Cities In America For Solo Travelers Is A Western Outdoor Paradise

If you are a solo traveler looking for a springboard to the great American Southwest, consider Moab, a small eastern Utah city of around 5,000 people near the Colorado River. Fiery red rock formations of numerous national and local parks surround the city's compact downtown, which blends the rugged wooden facades of Old West architecture with the smooth adobe-style walls and earthy tones of Pueblo-Revival structures.

This density of Southwest splendor causes Moab to be a world-class hub of outdoor adventure for the solo traveler, who can explore many majestic sites, including the titular sandstone arches in Arches National Park and the awesome vistas of Canyonlands National Park. These areas are home to some of the country's best hiking and mountain biking trails, such as the famously challenging Slickrock Trail. Off-roading is popular, too, especially among the dramatic canyon terrain of Hell's Revenge — one of the most demanding 4X4 trails in the country. Then there's the Colorado River, with its ample boating, rafting, and kayaking opportunities.

Back at Moab, visitors can enjoy a variety of cuisines, from classic American fare to Mexican, Asian fusion, and Mediterranean. The town also has several independent coffee shops and breweries for pre- and post-adventure refreshments. A colorful arts scene adds to its charm, too, with Gallery Moab exhibiting landscapes of regional artists. For solo travelers seeking a mix of adventure, culture, and comfort, Moab delivers.